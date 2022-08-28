ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CVS Epic Beauty Event Is Back & Bigger Than Ever — Here’s What to Snag

By Elizabeth Denton
 4 days ago

We’re sorry to say, it’s almost the end of summer. Go out with a bang with a pool party, a long weekend away or just a staycation with friends, watching Netflix and trying all the latest TikTok beauty trends. That means you’re going to need some new products. Luckily, the CVS Epic Beauty Event features cosmetics, skincare, haircare and wellness for up to 40 percent off. Plus, BeautyClub members earn an extra 10 percent back in ExtraBucks all four weeks of the sale. Perfect timing!

From August 28 through September 24, shop the major deals, as well as hot deals and mystery offers each week (the offers change weekly). These are items you’ll use all year round, rain or shine. Those looking for an upgrade in their skincare will love Neutrogena’s new fragrance-free retinol serum , while makeup lovers will go crazy for Maybelline New York’s long-wearing lip color . Looking for TikTok-viral goodies? CVS has ’em. Revlon’s Oil-Absorbing Roller broke the Internet last year and is as impressive as it looks, plus everyone is loving celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’ stellar haircare . And there’s so much more.

There are hundreds of items on sale each week but we got you started with some of our faves, below.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules, 30CT

These retinol facial serum capsules target fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and skin elasticity, all without irritation. They’re great for travel, too. Just pop a few in your makeup bag and you’re good to go.



Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol… $39.99

Buy Now

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Volumizing, Caring Balm-in-Mascara

Not only does this mascara deliver serious volume, length and definition, but it also nourishes lashes with naturally derived ingredients.



L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Volumizing… $13.49

Buy Now

Kristin Ess Hair Weightless Shine Working Serum

ICYMI, celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess has a killer haircare line under her own name. This shine serum is a fave thanks to the way it smoothes without weighing down strands.



Kristin Ess Hair Weightless Shine… $18.79

Buy Now

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink No-Budge Longwear Liquid Lip Color

Did you hear? Liquid lipstick is back. But it’s no longer dry and crusty. This long-wearing lippie is hydrating and comfortable — all without the risk of transferring.



Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink No-Budge… $11.99

Buy Now

Bubble Skincare Fresh Start Gel Facial Cleanser

This Gen Z-approved skincare line is new to CVS and surprisingly included in the Epic Beauty Event. Get started with the gel cleanser that washes away pore-clogging impurities with gluconolactone (a PHA) and red algae extract.



Bubble Skincare Fresh Start Gel Facial… $18.99

Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

Get the look of a blowout without going to the salon thanks to this ultra-popular blow-dry brush . The best-seller doesn’t go on sale often.



Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer $59.99

Buy Now

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, Universal Sheer

If you haven’t tried e.l.f.’s viral pore-refining primer yet, what are you waiting for? The putty formula goes on surprisingly smooth and helps makeup last all day.



e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer $12

Buy Now

Dashing Diva Gloss Gel Strip Palette False Nail Kit

Fake a luxe manicure with these easy-to-apply gel nail strips . Your high-shine nails will last up to 14 days and there’s no UV lamp needed.



Dashing Diva Gloss Gel Strip Palette… $7.99

Buy Now

Rae Wellness Multivitamin Capsule, 60 CT

If you think coffee is a food group, you probably need a multi-vitamin. Rae’s are gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from fillers , colorants and artificial preservatives. Plus, 5 percent of all revenue goes straight to Girls Inc .



Rae Wellness Multivitamin Capsule, 60 CT $14.99

Buy Now

IN THIS ARTICLE
