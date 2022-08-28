Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends
Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week
Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
I want to buy an iPad Pro – but a cheap iPad redesign could change my mind
I'm leaving TechRadar, and that means I have to return the iPad Pro 12.9 I've had on loan and – against the advice of my bank account – buy my first new tablet since I was in university several years ago. Having used iPad Pros for years, I'm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Digital Trends
Beware, these free Windows apps are hiding a dangerous secret
The installation of malware that is being spread via free software sites has been found to be activated following a month-long delay, ultimately helping it avoid exposure. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the malware campaign is being camouflaged as Google Translate or MP3 downloader programs. In reality, however, it operates as cryptocurrency mining malware for Windows-based systems.
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
These 3 hidden iPhone menus have so many secret features
Anyone can use the iPhone relatively quickly after taking it out of the box and setting it up. The basic features are immediately evident, and you will discover the more advanced ones as you explore the operating system. And if you want to go “pro,” you can learn more advanced iPhone features that let you make the most of the handset. Mastering the hidden iPhone touch gestures that make interacting with apps faster than usual via Quick Actions is one trick to help you become a more advanced iPhone user.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Digital Trends
Sennheiser’s killer Ambeo soundbar now has a smaller, cheaper sibling
Sennheiser’s Ambeo soundbar has pretty much dominated any list of the best soundbars since it debuted, thanks to its incredible performance as a one-stop-shop for Dolby Atmos home theater sound as well as its impressive musical chops. But the Ambeo is really expensive ($2,500) and really, really big (you can’t place it in front of a normal TV without obscuring a significant chunk of the bottom of the screen).
Digital Trends
Fitbit Versa 4 vs. Fitbit Versa 3: What’s changed?
The Fitbit Versa 3 has a lot to offer. With SpO2 monitoring, a swim-proof build, and decent battery life, it’s got everything you need from a Fitbit. So is there really a need to upgrade your current tracker and invest in the new Fitbit Versa 4? What’s new? Which features have received an update? Are the differences significant enough to spend a couple hundred dollars buying a new device?
Digital Trends
Why Drop’s new custom mechanical keyboard is such a big deal
Drop is launching a new keyboard for the first time in three years, and it’s an important one. The Sense75, which is available to pre-order starting today, is a 75% fully customizable board that seems destined for a slot in our roundup of the best keyboards you can buy.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today
It’s hard to pass up good laptop deals, but when you see solid desktop computer deals, it’s impossible not to want to share. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, thanks to Dell. Right now you can save big on some of Dell’s most popular XPS models, so if you’ve been considering a new PC or laptop, there is no time like the present. Keep reading to check out some of our top picks.
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
Digital Trends
How to fix the Google Drive refused to connect message
Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage providers, offering its users the flexibility to access data from almost any device, anywhere in the world. However, there are certain cases where it fails to load with the error message "Google Drive refused to connect" or "drive.google.com refused to connect."
CNET
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
eufy SoloCam S40 review: There's little this all-in-one camera can't do
Battery-powered cameras and solar panels aren't anything new, but a camera with a built-in solar panel is a rarity. The eufy SoloCam S40 nails it along with many other excellent features.
Digital Trends
Sony’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar is smart, modular, and one of its most affordable
Sony has launched the HT-A3000, its newest Dolby Atmos/DTS-X soundbar in the A-Series, which currently includes the $1,000 HT-A5000, $1,400 HT-A7000, and $1,800 HT-A9. At just $700, that makes the 3.1-channel HT-A3000 the most affordable option in the range. It’s available for pre-sale starting August 30. The HT-A3000 shares...
Comments / 0