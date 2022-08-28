ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill, FL
Hernando, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

These girls just want to have fun — with their dads

Fathers were dressed up and their daughters were, too, for an adorable date night in Wesley Chapel. The couples came from across Pasco County on Aug. 19, for the first-ever Father-Daughter Dance at the Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex, 7727 Boyette Road. Little girls donned party dresses — and some even...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
fox13news.com

Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood

BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
BRANDON, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Jackie Robinson’s life and accomplishments

A trailblazer, a legendary athlete, and a historical luminary; Jackie Robinson’s life and accomplishments will be celebrated at 10 am on Sept. 23, when the Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Jackie Robinson, no. 42: A Reluctant Pioneer” at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
BRADENTON, FL
phsnews.com

The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.

As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat

TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
TAMPA, FL

