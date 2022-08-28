Read full article on original website
Patient-turned-nurse inspires kids at All Children’s
Lindsay Arenas underwent dozens of surgeries at All Children's Hospital and is now on the other side of the patient bed helping encourage patients.
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
Florida Detectives Warn Parents About "Magic Mushroom" Candy
Winter Haven cops are testing the sweets to see if they contain psilocybin
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
The Laker/Lutz News
These girls just want to have fun — with their dads
Fathers were dressed up and their daughters were, too, for an adorable date night in Wesley Chapel. The couples came from across Pasco County on Aug. 19, for the first-ever Father-Daughter Dance at the Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex, 7727 Boyette Road. Little girls donned party dresses — and some even...
Florida deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Florida sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
Florida boy fighting rare brain-eating amoeba flown to Chicago for treatment
A 13-year-old Florida boy who has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba for more than two months was flown by a Tampa-based air ambulance company to Chicago for continued treatment on Wednesday.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
fox13news.com
Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood
BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
Pinellas Commissioners consider beach smoking ban
Pinellas County Commissioners will soon weigh in on a new change: banning smoking on the sandy shorelines of three county owned beach parks.
Missing dog Chubby Cheese reunited with his Tampa Bay family after 2 years
Chubby Cheese, a dog who disappeared two years ago, is finally back with his family in St. Petersburg.
Hillsborough dad shot young kids in head right after mom kissed them goodnight, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County man allegedly shot his two young children in the head moments after their mother tucked them into bed, killing one and critically injuring the other.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Jackie Robinson’s life and accomplishments
A trailblazer, a legendary athlete, and a historical luminary; Jackie Robinson’s life and accomplishments will be celebrated at 10 am on Sept. 23, when the Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Jackie Robinson, no. 42: A Reluctant Pioneer” at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with killing girlfriend’s cat
TAMPA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said he killed his girlfriend’s cat after an argument. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that Eric Harris, a deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, had an argument with his girlfriend on Aug. 21 over issues surrounding the girlfriend’s two cats. Police said Harris had recently moved in with his girlfriend.
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
