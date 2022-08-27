ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Exciting shows coming to Tyler’s Liberty Hall this fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Peyton Weidman with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk upcoming events at Liberty Hall. She talked about the upcoming “Elvis Meets The Beatles” show, which is set to happen on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. On Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., they will have a sing-along version of “The Greatest Showman.”
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Week 1 Red Zone Reel

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 1 of high school football. We covered big wins by Gilmer, Lufkin, Marshall, Van and much more.
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dawson, TX
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
Bryan, TX
KTRE

Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30

Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Casper and Duke up for adoption

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce two fur babies who are ready for their forever homes. Casper and Duke are part of the same litter born at the Shelter. Their mother came to the shelter as a result of an animal cruelty case. They are both 8-week-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Great Pyrenees mix.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas College#Ut Tyler#Utt De Mingo#Izonderera Enock#Sola
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 KNUE

A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location

If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday. Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes. Authorities say to expect delays and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy