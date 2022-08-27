Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler Texas
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Exciting shows coming to Tyler’s Liberty Hall this fall
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Peyton Weidman with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk upcoming events at Liberty Hall. She talked about the upcoming “Elvis Meets The Beatles” show, which is set to happen on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. On Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., they will have a sing-along version of “The Greatest Showman.”
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years later
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
Week 1 Red Zone Reel
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 1 of high school football. We covered big wins by Gilmer, Lufkin, Marshall, Van and much more.
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
SPCA of East Texas: Casper and Duke up for adoption
TYLER, Texas (KETK) The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce two fur babies who are ready for their forever homes. Casper and Duke are part of the same litter born at the Shelter. Their mother came to the shelter as a result of an animal cruelty case. They are both 8-week-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Great Pyrenees mix.
Whitehouse ISD heightens security as high school football kicks off
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football season is officially here in East Texas and that means fans cheering in the stands under the "Friday Night Lights." With hundreds of fans expected to fill the stands, Whitehouse ISD is working closely with the Whitehouse Police Department to ensure folks are staying safe this season.
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
We Love These Screenshots Taken From a 1982 Tyler, TX Brookshire’s Video
If you need a smile today, these photos from a video shot in 1982 for Brookshire's at a Tyler, Texas store may just what you're looking for. Sometimes, I really miss the 1980s. Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era. Maybe part of...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location
If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a Sam’s Club gas station. Jefferson said […]
CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus. A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child. "He told her he's shoot her...
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported.
Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday. Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes. Authorities say to expect delays and...
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air Lines
