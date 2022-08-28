ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

On This Day: Japan signs unconditional surrender ending WWII

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1666, the Great Fire of London began. It destroyed 13,000 houses in four days. In 1935, a hurricane hit the Florida Keys, killing more than 350 people. In 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt dedicated the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along...
POLITICS

