Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Goodwill to hold grand opening event for new retail store and donation center in Eufaula on Sept. 13
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers announced it would hold a grand opening event for a newly built retail store and donation center located in Eufaula, Alabama. The new store is set to open on Sept. 13 and is located at 1234 North Eufaula Ave., in the former Sears […]
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
wdhn.com
Dale Co. University of Alabama Chapter host scholarship dinner
DALE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — Tuesday night the Dale County, University of Alabama Alumni Chapter, held their annual membership drive and scholarship dinner to help those in the Dale County area go to the University of Alabama. And after getting seated, the Crimson Tide of all ages watched slideshows...
wdhn.com
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley as he has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or...
wdhn.com
Dale County Commission gives 12% raise to law enforcement
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County law enforcement personnel will see a little more on their checks starting next month. Due to labor market changes within law enforcement agencies across the state, the commission gave a 12% pay raise to APOST certified deputies. That brings the raise to 27%...
wtvy.com
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board
Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. City blames Wingfield for possible crimes in nutrition program. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dothan has trying to rebound after scandalous allegations in child feeding program. Supply chain...
wdhn.com
Enterprise receives numerous state Main Street awards
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Recently, the three-year-old Enterprise Main Street program earned statewide recognition for its successful downtown promotions and activities. The achievement came during “Main Street Alabama’s ninth annual awards of excellence dinner in Auburn. Downtown Enterprise business owner, Chad Wester, is also the marketing manager for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Second Dothan restaurant closed after fire damage
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A popular Dothan restaurant, known for its fine southern cooking, will be closed for repairs after a Tuesday fire. The destination Dothan steak and seafood restaurant The Old Mill sustained minor damage after a kitchen fire. The restaurant will be closed for a short time to...
wdhn.com
Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
wdhn.com
New charter school approved in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala— The Alabama Charter School Commission voted 6-3 to approve the resolution for the Barnabas School of Leadership. The fate of the charter school was previously unknown when the commission had to put the vote on hold after a 3-3 tie, and one commissioner abstaining from the vote, last week.
wdhn.com
Bids will soon go out on the proposed multi-sports complex at ESCC
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Enterprise will “Bid out” construction for a multi-purpose sports complex. It’s part of a plan held by the “Late” Matt Rodgers, who was President of Enterprise State Community College. Last January, “then” ESCC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors. That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students. Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High...
wdhn.com
Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
wtvy.com
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wtvy.com
New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. “Inflation has certainly...
wdhn.com
Dothan continues sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
wtvy.com
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
wdhn.com
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
Comments / 0