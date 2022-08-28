ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

wdhn.com

City of Dothan water outage advisory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dale Co. University of Alabama Chapter host scholarship dinner

DALE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — Tuesday night the Dale County, University of Alabama Alumni Chapter, held their annual membership drive and scholarship dinner to help those in the Dale County area go to the University of Alabama. And after getting seated, the Crimson Tide of all ages watched slideshows...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Labor Day closings, service interruptions

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley as he has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dale County Commission gives 12% raise to law enforcement

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County law enforcement personnel will see a little more on their checks starting next month. Due to labor market changes within law enforcement agencies across the state, the commission gave a 12% pay raise to APOST certified deputies. That brings the raise to 27%...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board

Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. City blames Wingfield for possible crimes in nutrition program. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dothan has trying to rebound after scandalous allegations in child feeding program. Supply chain...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise receives numerous state Main Street awards

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Recently, the three-year-old Enterprise Main Street program earned statewide recognition for its successful downtown promotions and activities. The achievement came during “Main Street Alabama’s ninth annual awards of excellence dinner in Auburn. Downtown Enterprise business owner, Chad Wester, is also the marketing manager for...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Second Dothan restaurant closed after fire damage

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A popular Dothan restaurant, known for its fine southern cooking, will be closed for repairs after a Tuesday fire. The destination Dothan steak and seafood restaurant The Old Mill sustained minor damage after a kitchen fire. The restaurant will be closed for a short time to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

New charter school approved in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala— The Alabama Charter School Commission voted 6-3 to approve the resolution for the Barnabas School of Leadership. The fate of the charter school was previously unknown when the commission had to put the vote on hold after a 3-3 tie, and one commissioner abstaining from the vote, last week.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Bids will soon go out on the proposed multi-sports complex at ESCC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Enterprise will “Bid out” construction for a multi-purpose sports complex. It’s part of a plan held by the “Late” Matt Rodgers, who was President of Enterprise State Community College. Last January, “then” ESCC...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

wtvy.com

New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. “Inflation has certainly...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan continues sewer work

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

wdhn.com

Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
OZARK, AL

