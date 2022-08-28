Back to School Ready: Everything you need to know

Get Back to School Ready with 12 News This Morning starting at 6 a.m. on weekdays for continuing coverage and information that will help students, parents and teachers this academic year.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week, most schools across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts are welcoming students back for the 2022-23 academic year . Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com over the next couple of weeks for everything you need to know and be back to school ready.

When do students return to class in RI & MA?

What are the COVID-19 guidelines?

Relative to the past two school years, COVID-19 is less of a concern but there’s still plenty you need to know — are booster shots required for school this year? Will your child need to wear a mask? What about testing?

The R.I. Department of Health recommends that schools take extra testing measures when it comes to sports. High-contact and indoor sports are considered to be more high-risk. These include wrestling, hockey, soccer, and football .

Back to School Weather: This Week’s Outlook

From 12 News Meteorologist Britney Trumpy, here is the forecast for the week ahead that sends many students and teachers back to school. Overall it is a warm and summery start to the 2022-23 school year!

Live & forecast conditions to plan your school days:

Preview: 12 News reporter Kait Walsh looks at local school conditions

Inflation & Back to School Spending

Data from the National Retail Federation estimates that families with K-12 children will spend $864 this year on school supplies, which is $15 more than last year. The NRF also expects back-to-school spending to reach a record high of $3.7 billion.

School Safety

Parents across the country have concerns about sending their kids to class, primarily their safety, according to a new national study released Thursday.

Parents with kids in grades K-12 are more concerned about school shootings than bullying and COVID-19, a Qualtrics’ 2022 Back-to-School Study found. They also want schools to hire more security guards, do more safety drills with students and improve COVID safety protocols.

Only 31% of parents feel their kids are “very safe” in school. Nearly half of the 1,100 people surveyed said they have transferred their kids to other schools or are considering it, according to the research.

More to Know

