One person dies in Durham apartment fire

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Durham. The Durham Fire Department said they received a report of the fire around 8:28 a.m. on Wood Cottage Court. The caller said there was someone trapped inside the apartment.

Firefighters and EMS arrived on the scene and saw a three-story wood-framed apartment building with no flames visible from the outside. They did report a strong smell of smoke and forced the door open to extinguish the fire.

One person was found dead inside. No other information has been released on the identity or cause of death on this person.

There was a small amount of water damage to the apartment below. Crews contacted the apartment manager to assist the tenant in the building.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.