Ryan Schimke
4d ago
It's election time, democrats need to claim something. wait until after the election. Democrats buddies will hike it up again.
sdpb.org
First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens
Business is open for the state's first West River, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Candy Rich became the first customer to buy marijuana legally from Puffy’s Dispensary on west Main Street. Rich was the first person in western South Dakota to purchase marijuana from a dispensary licensed by the state.
kotatv.com
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue worth $1.54 million
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting a total of $1,544,471 in taxes collected from the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Overall, the total revenue sum from temporary vendors was down 14% from 2021. According to the announcement, state sales tax accounted for the bulk of the $1.54 million, comprising $902,399, down from $1,038,561 in state sales tax in 2021.
sdpb.org
Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park
Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
newscenter1.tv
Two important things to know about the future of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wednesday’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting in Rapid City made two decisions that will impact Rapid City moving forward. First, the committee approved $12,000 for a future entertainment impact study looking at The Monument and its financial contributions to the region. Three groups are...
KEVN
Rapid City trash collection adjusted for Labor Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City trash collection will be adjusted next week due to the federal holiday. City transit services, landfill and library operations will also be affected. Trash collection Sept. 5 is scheduled for Sept. 6, with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school
Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
blooloop.com
OpenAire helps break waterpark records at WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort
OpenAire, a leading designer and manufacturer of retractable roofs and skylights, is continuing its long-term partnership with Liv Hospitality Group with the expansion and development of WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort in Rapid City, South Dakota, US. Known as the gateway to Mt. Rushmore, Rapid City is situated to the east...
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in South Dakota
An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in a August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood gaming numbers take a downturn in July
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood gaming numbers took a downturn for the second month this year. After seeing its first decrease in 18 months in March, July was also a slower time for Deadwood gaming. “There is a little downtick and I do think it has to do with...
KELOLAND TV
Persons of interest in double homicide located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
newscenter1.tv
Here are the Rapid City Schools that will be releasing early on Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Back to school typically signals the beginning of fall. However, summer has decided to stick around a little longer. Due to the anticipated high temperatures for Thursday, September 1, several schools will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. Bus routes will run early. Elementary Schools:
frcheraldstar.com
SENTINELS OF THE BLACK HILLS: Local artist hopes project will be the ‘Magic Vase’ which inspires continued beautification of the Hot Springs area
PHOTOS (clockwise from upper left) Local artist Matt Lanz of White Star Studio, left, poses in Chautauqua Park with his oldest son Jared of Rapid City. Lanz, who also has two other sons that grew up in the Hot Springs area, is currently raising support for a project entitled “Sentinels of the Black Hills,” with the hope of creating a series of sculptures of Native American chiefs to be showcased in Hot Springs.
KELOLAND TV
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County Sheriff sign mutual aid agreement
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between the Oglala Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to keep communities safe by helping each other. To combat rising violent crimes in Western South Dakota, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and Pennington...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Neck Yoke Road reopened
UPDATE (10:23 a.m.): Neck Yoke Road has been reopened. ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Neck Yoke Road near Evans Court is closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire. Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. NewsCenter1 will provide...
dakotafreepress.com
Feds Say Rapid City Shooting Range Won’t Impact Environment
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded that South Dakota Game Fish and Parks’ and Governor Kristi Noem‘s proposed shooting range northeast of Rapid City on Elk Vale Road would have no significant impact on the environment. The Fish and Wildlife Service published its finding on August 19, making final the no-impact conclusions it published in its draft assessment in February.
