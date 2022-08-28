ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bryant Ray
3d ago

Thought parties was for people that wanted to enjoy themselves.... I'll never begin to understand that type of logic on (why) it's necessary to take a gun to a party. No one could make that make sense at all.

CBS Denver

Kyree Brown convicted of murdering couple he met on Letgo app

Kyree Brown was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and arson for a crime that happened two years ago. Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car on Aug. 14, 2020.Investigators say Brown admitted to stealing the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posting it for sale on the "Letgo" app. When the Rolands met him to buy the car, with thousands of dollars in cash, Brown allegedly pulled a gun -- and shot them as they tried to get away.According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said...
Westword

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen's Resignation and the DPD's Ugliest Problems

The timing of the August 31 announcement that Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen will retire speaks volumes about the problems associated with the Denver Police Department. Since Michael Hancock, who named Pazen chief in 2018, is term-limited, the 28-year-old veteran of the department might have been hoping to hang around until at least July 2023, when the next Denver mayor will be sworn in. But the pressure on Pazen has been building, with myriad lawsuits filed over controversial police behavior during the 2020 George Floyd protests as well as the furor over a July 17 shooting outside the Larimer Beer Hall in which six innocent bystanders were wounded by police.
9NEWS

Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of DPS student

DENVER — A live video feed from a HALO camera was key to helping police locate the man now charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old Denver Public Schools student last week. Katrelle James is charged with:. 2 counts attempted first-degree murder- extreme indifference.
9NEWS

No bail for suspect in Greeley juice store killing

GREELEY, Colo. — Defense lawyers want to evaluate the mental state of the man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley last week. At a formal advisement Wednesday, Marcos Vallejos sharply shook his head 'no' after Judge...
9NEWS

4 arrested after Denver community leader killed by stray bullet

DENVER — Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a community leader in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood last month, police said on Tuesday. Ma Kaing, a board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, was shot and killed by a stray bullet July 15 in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street.
9NEWS

Girl reported missing in Aurora found safe

AURORA, Colo. — Police say a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Aurora Police Department said the girl was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Elementary School. Police said they believed she may have been with her estranged mother. They sent...
CBS Denver

Teen shooting survivor recalls fatal Sunnyside shooting

A Denver teen is sharing her story of survival with CBS Colorado after she says she was the target of a shooting in the Sunnyside neighborhood that left one man dead, and three others injured. The shooting happened in the early morning hours Sunday morning near 2700 42nd Avenue.Angelique Guerrera, 17, thought she was going to a small get-together at her friend's house Saturday night, but she says the party grew fast, from only 10 people to about 60 people, all mostly teenagers.She says at one point a boy she had never met before started making threats. "There was this guy,...
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
CBS Denver

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 11 a.m.So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision. Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene. Some had shields and they were using parked police vehicles for shelter.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked due to the situation.
9NEWS

9NEWS

