The timing of the August 31 announcement that Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen will retire speaks volumes about the problems associated with the Denver Police Department. Since Michael Hancock, who named Pazen chief in 2018, is term-limited, the 28-year-old veteran of the department might have been hoping to hang around until at least July 2023, when the next Denver mayor will be sworn in. But the pressure on Pazen has been building, with myriad lawsuits filed over controversial police behavior during the 2020 George Floyd protests as well as the furor over a July 17 shooting outside the Larimer Beer Hall in which six innocent bystanders were wounded by police.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO