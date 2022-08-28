ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

Najae Clay
4d ago

This will never be normal! It’s heartbreaking! How can your heart heal when this is our reality. Thanks be to God I found a Savior and he sweet I know. Jesus is our only Hope! Prayers for her family and close friends! 😞🙏🕊

Reply(2)
8
Charles Jefferson
4d ago

To the family of the young lady, I’m sorry but unless you hire somebody to investigate the death of your daughter nothing, NOTHING will ever be done about it ……… You can certainly be advised that absolutely nobody in New Orleans city government will lift a finger to help you

Reply
4
Doubleplay2
4d ago

The people of New Orleans should be tired of burying their young children.🙏🙏🙏🙏🤬

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Milan on Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of Milan neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue

A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say

Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wwl Tv
uptownmessenger.com

Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue

A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Central City homicide under investigation Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details in its initial report, including the identity, age or gender of the victim. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Second arrest made in illegal street driving case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa

On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy