Read full article on original website
Najae Clay
4d ago
This will never be normal! It’s heartbreaking! How can your heart heal when this is our reality. Thanks be to God I found a Savior and he sweet I know. Jesus is our only Hope! Prayers for her family and close friends! 😞🙏🕊
Reply(2)
8
Charles Jefferson
4d ago
To the family of the young lady, I’m sorry but unless you hire somebody to investigate the death of your daughter nothing, NOTHING will ever be done about it ……… You can certainly be advised that absolutely nobody in New Orleans city government will lift a finger to help you
Reply
4
Doubleplay2
4d ago
The people of New Orleans should be tired of burying their young children.🙏🙏🙏🙏🤬
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Carjacking, attempted homicide, armed robbery, purse snatching
Two women were robbed this week in separate incidents on Uptown streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Another survived an attempted homicide, and a fourth woman was carjacked. The carjacking occurred Wednesday night in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. The victim was sitting in her vehicle...
fox8live.com
‘It was the worst day of my life’: Family of 17-year-old killed while leaving party wants answers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just two days after her 17th birthday, a high school senior was killed by a bullet not meant for her as she was leaving a party in Gentilly. As her family pleads for answers, they remain steadfast in their mission to turn tragedy into hope. “She...
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Milan on Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of Milan neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue
A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
NOLA.com
Man released from New Orleans jail beats cabbie in parking lot, arrested again
A man who was released from the Orleans Parish jail early Wednesday morning called a taxicab, punched the driver who showed up to the jail parking lot, took his wallet and ran before he was arrested again, according to police records. Brandon McCray, 39, was booked early Wednesday on suspicion...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
NOLA.com
Man dies after showing up at New Orleans hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in New Orleans and authorities said they are trying to determine where the crime happened. The man arrived at a hospital in the 2000 block of Canal Street, which is home to University Medical Center, at 1:30 a.m. and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from police.
NOLA.com
Man killed at edge of Central City, marking 200th homicide in New Orleans this year
A man was killed at the edge of Central City and Milan late Tuesday, becoming the 200th homicide victim this year in New Orleans. The total is 32% more than at the same time in 2021, according to an analysis of data from the New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
fox8live.com
Central City homicide under investigation Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details in its initial report, including the identity, age or gender of the victim. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.
wgno.com
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
wbrz.com
Saints safety Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of girls during road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. – Saints safety Marcus Maye was booked Thursday into the Jefferson Parish jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a car filled with girls during a road rage incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. A warrant was issued for Maye, 29, after the incident that happened...
wbrz.com
Lafourche man convicted of raping teenager after tying up her mother in another room
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict Thursday for a Cut-Off man accused of raping a teenage girl while her mother was tied up in the other room over three years ago. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that Morgan Ratley, 55, was found guilty Thursday of...
WDSU
Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
Comments / 10