Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO