Clinton, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested After Brief Chase

Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a wanted person at 5th and Emmet Avenue Friday at 1:45 p.m. But when contact was made the subject fled on foot, but was caught a short distance away, where methamphetamine was found on his person. 24-year-old Barry C. Rivera of Sedalia was...
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.

Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
CLINTON, MO
Clinton, MO
Clinton, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Man Arrested on Suspicion of First Degree Murder

Clinton Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday, Aug. 27 around 6:15 p.m., for a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident...
CLINTON, MO
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KCTV 5

Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in July 2021. Katie Black, 27, was sentenced on Friday by a Jackson County judge. Black pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Ryan...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)

Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

