Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee
(BRING ME THE NEWS) – A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their car left the road and rolled over in Shakopee early Saturday morning, with authorities citing alcohol as a factor in the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the...
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Car crashes into building, shortly after new owners finalize purchase
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local veterinarian is cleaning up after a car crashed into their recently purchased new location in Brooklyn Park. Allied Emergency Veterinary Service purchased the property on 93rd Avenue North Friday, only for owners to show up Monday morning and discover a huge hole in the building.
New driving hazard for Minnesotans: hay in the highway
(FOX 9) - Minnesotans are accustomed to dealing with snow on their highways in winter, but during State Fair season, drivers evidently should be on the lookout for a different type of road hazard: hay on the highway. There were two hay spills on highways in the Twin Cities metro...
Train strikes, kills man on tracks near Clear Lake
A train hit and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks last Friday morning just south of Clear Lake, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. The Amtrak train was heading east at about 9 a.m. when it hit the man near 97th Street and Hwy. 10, Brott said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Man climbed onto neighbor's roof to escape hostage situation in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was able to escape a hostage situation by climbing onto a neighbor's home in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning, police report. Officers were called out for the incident shortly before 2 a.m. by a homeowner reporting strange noises on his roof on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man on the roof and helped him get down.
Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
A building bought to provide emergency veterinarian services in Brooklyn Park had a car drive into it – leaving a large hole, and delaying its opening. But the setback won’t dampen the new owners spirits.
Two injured in Highway 22 crash at Bassett Dr
Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says Perry Francis Conley, 83, of Mankato, attempted to make a left-handed turn onto Basset Drive from northbound Highway 22 when his SUV struck a van traveling southbound on the highway. The driver of...
Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
Brooklyn Park Police: Witnesses See Vehicles Shooting at Each Other on West Broadway
Brooklyn Park police responded early Wednesday afternoon to an incident in which witnesses reported seeing two vehicles shooting at each other on southbound West Broadway Avenue near Modern Road. Police temporarily blocked off a portion of West Broadway Avenue at about 1 p.m. as officers combed the area for evidence....
Police: Man fighting for life after being stabbed at Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man suffered what police say were life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after he was stabbed near Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis Park Police report. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the attack on the parkway on the west side of the lake between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say it appears an argument between two men in their 30s escalated, ending with the man of the men being stabbed.
Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9:48 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near 530th Avenue in Hager City, Wis. in Oak Grove Township.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
