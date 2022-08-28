Read full article on original website
Rollover sends 2 children, 1 adult to hospital after Clay County crash
Two children and one adult were taken to a local hospital on Tuesday after a crash in Clay County.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Wednesday Night Shooting
Fort Dodge Police have released further details in regards to a shooting incident last night. According to the press release, last night at around 6:00 P.M., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received multiple calls of a shooting in the 800 Block of South 22nd St. Information provided at the time indicated that one person had been shot.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
kiwaradio.com
Sutherland Woman, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Accident
Royal, Iowa– A Sutherland woman and two of her passengers were taken to the hospital after an accident near Royal on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:45 a.m., a 16-year-old girl from Spencer was driving a 2017 Hyundai northbound on 160th Avenue, about a half mile east of Royal. They tell us that 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland was driving on 400th Street in a 2004 Ford Excursion.
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
kicdam.com
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
kicdam.com
Man Facing Drug Charges After Gas Station Encounter With Law Enforcement
Peterson, IA (KICD) — A Marathon man is facing felony drug charges after encountering a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy at a gas station in Peterson. According the Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:00 pm on August 27 a deputy pulled up next to a truck at the gas pumps and noticed the passenger, 34 year old Nicholas Skog of Marathon, acting suspiciously. Inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of an open container of alcohol and what Skog admitted was a pipe in his lap.
KIMT
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
KIMT
Business plans to turn Mason City Shopko building into manufacturing plant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota company has agreed to buy the old Shopko building in Mason City for a new manufacturing and assembly project. EVCO Holdings, LLC, is based in Brooklyn Park, MN, and says the project would create up to 100 jobs over its first five years.
