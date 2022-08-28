Read full article on original website
3 School Students Sustained Minor Cuts In A Bus Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Police responded to a school bus crash on Wednesday morning in Cass County. The crash happened at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood road in Wayne Township. According to the police, the school bus travelling south on [..]
Child injured when school bus rolls on side in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – One child was injured when a school bus rolled on its side after a crash. A 40-year-old Dowagiac man was driving the Dowagiac Union Schools bus around 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
Alcohol Related Charges in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A large tree was completely knocked over by a suspected drunk driver near Westville. Linda McCarty, 67, was not injured, according to La Porte County Police. McCarty was arrested, though, after allegedly refusing a blood alcohol test. Police said the investigation shows she was heading...
MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
Fatal Crash Wednesday Night Closes Section of I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports from our partners in news at ABC21 suggest a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death. Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective. Traffic from the northbound lanes were being diverted to Winchester Road. More details into the crash have yet to be released.
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officials say that a motorcycle was heading east on Homer Street, did not stop at a stop sign, and left the roadway.
Missing man located in wooded area off Indiana Toll Road
Troopers with the Indiana State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office located a man that had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131. Early in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers located a red Subaru that...
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran
A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
South Bend house fire under control, man injured
South Bend Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Inverness Lane and Sutherland Lane at 3:49 p.m. on August 31 for a house fire. According to Battalion Chief Brian Koloszar, they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing. One adult male was transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries.
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape
PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery
The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
