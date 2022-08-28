ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
WGN News

83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
CBS News

Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
NBC Chicago

Currency Exchange

An attempted armed robbery at a South Side currency exchange was stopped by a retired Chicago police officer who was seriously wounded in a shootout with the suspects, authorities said.
WGN News

Gary tire shop owner shot and killed, 1 other wounded

GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop. Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting […]
NBC Chicago

Woman Visiting Chicago Killed in Hit-and-Run By Speeding Corvette ‘Showing Off' With Another Corvette: CPD, Witnesses

Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into Meireis as she crossed the street early Sunday, according to police and witnesses.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

