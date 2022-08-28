Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
Handcuffed-Suspect Escapes Police Custody in Chicago's South Austin Neighborhood
Authorities are searching for an escaped suspect in suburban Elmhurst after he kicked out the back window of a police car and fled the area on Thursday afternoon. According to police, detectives arrested two suspects in connection with a catalytic convert theft in DuPage County on Thursday morning. Officers later...
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
Currency Exchange
An attempted armed robbery at a South Side currency exchange was stopped by a retired Chicago police officer who was seriously wounded in a shootout with the suspects, authorities said.
Man, 48, in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was standing outside around 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when a vehicle approached and an unknown offender started firing shots. The...
Gary tire shop owner shot and killed, 1 other wounded
GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop. Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting […]
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
Man charged in Friday's fatal shooting at Northwest Side Colombian restaurant
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, Chicago police said.
Woman Visiting Chicago Killed in Hit-and-Run By Speeding Corvette ‘Showing Off' With Another Corvette: CPD, Witnesses
Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into Meireis as she crossed the street early Sunday, according to police and witnesses.
Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 6 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
Chicago shootings this weekend have left 15 people shot, six fatally, police said.
