Report: 4 Dead, Including Suspect, After Man Sets Fire to Houston Housing Unit

A man suspected of setting fire to several Houston homes in the early Sunday morning hours was taken down by police, but not before he shot and killed three people as they attempted to exit their burning homes.

The suspect, armed with a shotgun, was identified as a Black man in his 40s.

“I’ve seen things that I haven’t seen before in 32 years, and it’s happened time and time again,” Police Chief Troy Finner said. “We just ask that the community come together.”

The Houston Fire Department was first to arrive at the scene. It was unclear whether the suspect was firing on the firefighters, but police said they were forced to take cover. A Houston police officer spotted the suspect in the parking lot, where authorities said the officer shot and killed him.

According to Finner, two of the victims were killed at the scene and a third died at the hospital.