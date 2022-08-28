ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC San Diego

Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come

Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Excessive Heat Warning

(Residents should be aware this week)....The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning this week and into the weekend. Residents are warned the excessive heat could result in heat related illness. The County Public Health Department has issued some suggestions on dealing with the high temperatures. They say if you must be out and about, wear lightweight, loose fitting clothes, drink a variety of liquids including water fruit juice and sports drinks, check on neighbors, especially seniors, children and neighbors who live alone. Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day, Stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Use fans as appropriate. Use cool showers, baths, misting and washclothes. And avoid hot foods and heavy meals. Know where Cools Centers are open. A list of Cool Centers is availablle on the Public Health Departments website.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Crews contain grass fire in North County

– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation. Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off...
ATASCADERO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare

As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kxoradio.com

Traffic Blocked In Separate Incidents

(Thursday Morning traffic disruptions)...The California Highway Patrol says there were two incidents. The first on Southbound Highway 86 It occured at around 7:00 am after a big rig rolled near Highway 78 at the bypass. Traffic was blocked on Highway 78. No injuries were reported. Just before 8:00 Thursday morning, a two vehicle collision was reported on Westbound McCabe Road near Southbound LaBrucherie. There were no injuries, but both vehicles blocked traffic. The drivers were asked to move their vehicles off the roadway to allow traffic to pass.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Labor Day Weekend

(The last holiday weekend of the summer)....The California Highway Patrol says they will be ready. They will go into their Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The MEP will continbue until Mid-night Monday. Labor Day weekend is traiditionally one of the largest party Holidays of the year. For that reason, the CHP says they will be focusing on DUI's. They say all traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be a special focus on suspected DUI's. Officers will also be assisting disabled motorists. The MEP is when the Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways. It is an attempt to ensure tragedies are kept to a minimum. They say if you and your group will be drinking, be sure to assign a designated driver.
kxoradio.com

Air Pollution Control District

(The APCD will be celebrating Mexico's Independance)...They will be doing that by handing out goodie bags. Between September 12 and the 16th, they will be handing out the bags from 2-4 pm. The bags will contain an environmental Loteria and other fun items. To pick up a goodie bag go to the APCD office at 150 South 9th Street in El Centro during the indicated days during the designated hours. If you have any questions, call the APCD at 442 265 1800.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

County helps smaller towns 'Get Connected'

IMPERIAL COUNTY — With August designated as Get Connected Month in California, “Get Connected Day” events were held statewide – including in Calipatria and Heber – on August 27 to help local residents enroll in the state’s “Affordable Connectivity Program” (ACP) for free or discounted high-speed internet with local internet service providers AT&T and Spectrum.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Temporary Pedestrian Facility

(A Temporary Pedestriam Processing Facility)....It was announced By GSA on August 23rd. They are currently taking public comment on the project. Comments can be submitted to the General Service Administration until September 26th. The plan is to install two modular buildings near Heffernan Avenue and East First Street, on either side of the Old Customs House. The temporary Pedestrain Processing facility will be in use for up to 4 years, while the existing pedestrian processing facility is demolished and a new facility is constructed. It is part of the remodeling of the Calexico West Port of Entry. The GSA is currently seeking an encroachment permit from the City of Calexico before the temporary facility is set up. The permit is for use of Heffernan Aveinue until the permenant facility is open. At that time, Hefferenan would revert back to to the City of Calexico.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

City of Brawley enforcing speed and traffic safety

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says it's cracking down on speeders. According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), drivers going over the speed limit is becoming a regular occurrence causing dangerous road conditions in the city. George Morones, an officer with BPD, says the city has...
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

