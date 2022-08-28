ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B62E1_0hYgr80G00

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners.

On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said.

Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other industrial machinery that were apparently being housed for resale.

“It is believed that all of the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment,” the department said in a news release.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the thefts.

Used forklifts can cost anywhere from $1,000 to more than $10,000 based on their weight capacity, fuel type and other factors.

Potential victims were asked to call the Inglewood Police Detective Bureau at 310-412-5240. Similar thefts can include any items used for construction, including lighting equipment, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canyon News

Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder

PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man in custody following standoff with police downtown

Police were involved in a standoff with a man allegedly armed with a gun downtown Thursday morning. The call reporting a man with a gun in the 1200 block of South Flower Street came in around 5:50 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison confirmed. Officers were on scene and involved in a standoff with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Canyon News

LASD Custody Officer Jose Flores Sentenced

CALIFORNIA—On August 26, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Custody Officer, Jose Flores, 43, pleaded no contest to charges in case BA500854 for attempting to bring methamphetamines into the Men’s Central Jail. On November 28, 2018, Officer Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers where over 100 grams of methamphetamine were found in his vehicle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Forklift#Property Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Operator of Reseda tax business charged With fraud, theft

A woman who operated a Reseda-based tax-preparation business that served primarily Spanish-speaking clientele has been charged with stealing nearly $70,000 in state and federal tax refunds from her clients. Thelma Carcamo, 68, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 27 counts of filing a fraudulent tax return, 17 counts each of identity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy