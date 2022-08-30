2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker

Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.

All NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players by 4 PM ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The New Orleans Saints have one of the league's deeper teams, leading to several difficult roster decisions for first-year coach Dennis Allen.

Keep track of all the Saints personnel moves right here at the Saints News Network Roster Tracker.

Released/Waived

DT - Josh Black T/G - Khalique Washington RB - Abram Smith CB - Brian Allen CB - Quenton Meeks OT - Derrick Kelly G/C - Josh Andrews QB - Ian Book WR/KR - Rashid Shaheed DE- Taco Charlton DE - Niko Lalos WR - Dai'Jean Dixon DT - Jordan Jackson G - Derek Schweiger WR - Kirk Merritt CB - DaMarcus Fields LB - Nephi Sewell C/G - Nick Martin TE - J.P. Holtz TE - Lucas Krull LB - Eric Wilson LB - Jon Bostic CB - Vincent Gray LB - Chase Hansen

TRADE

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (to Eagles)

INJURED RESERVE

1. DT - Albert Huggins (per Nick Underhill)

SUSPENDED LIST

WR - Kawaan Baker (6 games)

New Orleans also confirmed the release of WR Kevin White off injured reserve with a settlement, allowing him to sign with another team.

The only big surprise release in the first few moves was Smith, the undrafted rookie from Baylor. He was in a close competition with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington for the third running back spot.

In three preseason games, Smith had 24 carries for 78 yards and five receptions for 33 yards. If he clears waivers, there's a strong chance he ends up back on the Saints practice squad.

Merritt was also a bit surprising. He had a strong camp and preseason and could land on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

In a league where pass rushers are at a premium, it seems unlikely that Charlton would clear waivers to return, but just didn't have the versatility to crack a deep New Orleans defensive line.

The release of linebackers Eric Wilson, Jon Bostic, and Chase Hansen are a good sign for the health of LB Pete Werner, who's been dealing with a groin injury. However, depth at the position is still a huge concern.

NFL teams will also begin filling out their 16-player practice squad after players clear waivers following the Aug. 30 cut-down.

The Saints open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 with a road showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints News Articles