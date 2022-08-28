ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tony Mitchell, Alabama football 5-star DB commit, got rave reviews from Trent Dilfer

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
ALABASTER −Alabama football 2023 commit Tony Mitchell got a quality test in Thompson's home opener Saturday.

For a rare change, the five-star safety commit, the No. 24 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, saw the ball thrown his way a lot against Tennessee reigning Division II-AA state champions' Lipscomb Academy, which won 24-14.

Lipscomb (2-0), coached by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, rushed for just 10 yards on 13 carries against Thompson (0-2), three-time reigning champions in the highest classification in Alabama.

Dilfer knew his team would not run on Thompson because "you can’t run it against them. It’s pretty simple." Against an all-Alabama schedule in 2021, Thompson allowed just 7.1 points per game.

It's a hard pill to swallow when you must throw against Mitchell, the No. 2 safety in the country, and two more prized secondary recruits in Anquon Fegans and Kaleb Harris.

Lipscomb braved, though, and passed 22-for-40 for 177 yards and one touchdown. Game-planning against Mitchell was "brutal" for the former NFL star.

"We thrive on owning the perimeter," Dilfer said. "He’s so physical, he’s long, he’s tough, smart. They’re so hard to prepare for because you kind of know going in you’re not going to be able to run the ball.

"You’ve got to kind of keep them honest. But then the passes you normally feel like you can get some solid completions with, they’re perimeter busters. They're inside busters and perimeter busters."

Mitchell is one of the most versatile secondary defenders, and his specialty is his ability to win at the line of scrimmage and jam receivers. But Dilfer was surprised at how fluid Mitchell was roaming the field.

Mitchell is a key cog in Alabama's No. 1 class, which features four five-star commitments.

"I think they move a little bit better than I thought they moved," Dilfer said. "I thought they were long and physical guys. I didn’t know how well they moved. They move well. They’re Power Five, SEC players."

Thompson's defense, led by Mitchell and five-star Clemson defensive line commit Peter Woods, allowed just 10 points. Lipscomb scored on an interception return and a 98-yard fumble return in the second half, part of a 24-0 run to end the game.

This was Thompson's first home loss at Warrior Stadium, which opened in 2018.

"It was just tough sledding," Dilfer said. "We had a mentality that we’re going to try to spit it out as much as possible, throw it a much as possible. We knew there were going to be a lot of bad plays. We just want to stick with it. Our defense was going to have to turn the game and they did."

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

