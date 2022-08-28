ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark J. Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Catholic Diocese of El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19, the diocese announced in a news release.

He tested positive Friday night after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, cough and a low-grade fever, the news release said.

The bishop is resting at home and will quarantine for the recommended period of time.

Seitz asked for the community’s prayers for a speedy recovery to anyone who is suffering due to the virus.

The bishop also urged residents to get vaccinated, noting it could make the difference between a mild infection and a serious one.

On Sunday, the city of El Paso reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 279,448. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the total at 3,567. Health officials reported 78 patients were hospitalized, including 18 in ICU and one on a ventilator. For updated numbers visit: epstrong.org/results.php

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark J. Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

