Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Another Famous Athlete Will Go To Moscow For Brittney Griner & Former Gov. Bill Richardson Updates Chris Cuomo On Situation
Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. says he’s willing to personally get involved in the Brittney Griner case and will talk to President Putin himself to get the WNBA star back home. “If I go there, if this doesn’t work, I will go to Mr. Putin myself,”...
Essence
Alicia Garza: Black People Should Make The Rules 'So We're Not Constantly Chasing After Tragedies'
Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza talks to ESSENCE about the Black Census Project, listening to the Black community, and being proactive about policy ahead of elections. Every day, we inch closer to the 2022 midterm elections. For Black Americans, this is of the utmost importance because there has been...
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk snubs Victoria Azarenka handshake after US Open victory
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk declined to shake the hand of her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka after their second-round match at the US Open.Kostyuk has been the most vocal critic of the lack of condemnation from Russian and Belarusian players to the invasion of her country.After Azarenka’s 6-2 6-3 victory, 20-year-old Kostyuk did not offer her hand to her opponent, instead holding out her racket for a cursory tap.Kostyuk said: “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now. I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No handshake after Ukraine, Belarus players meet at US Open
A Ukrainian player declined to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka after the three-time U.S. Open runner-up from Belarus beat her at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.Marta Kostyuk waited at the net with her racket held up, which Azarenka tapped with her racket following her 6-2, 6-3 victory.Belarus helped Russia launch its invasion of Ukraine in February, and Kostyuk said it had been on her mind since she saw the U.S. Open draw that she may have to play Azarenka in the second round.“It’s pretty personal,” Kostyuk said. “It wasn’t a personal match for me because it was Vika specifically, but...
U.S. judge signals willingness to appoint special master in Trump search case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday appeared sympathetic to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his home in August, though she declined to issue a ruling immediately on the matter.
Comments / 0