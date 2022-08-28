Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk declined to shake the hand of her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka after their second-round match at the US Open.Kostyuk has been the most vocal critic of the lack of condemnation from Russian and Belarusian players to the invasion of her country.After Azarenka’s 6-2 6-3 victory, 20-year-old Kostyuk did not offer her hand to her opponent, instead holding out her racket for a cursory tap.Kostyuk said: “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now. I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of...

TENNIS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO