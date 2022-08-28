Read full article on original website
Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
KHBS
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
talkbusiness.net
Zipline Studio grows with dedicated space in Fayetteville
Zipline Studio, a full-service marketing and advertising firm, is building roots in Fayetteville. The company has signed a two-year lease for 1,800 square feet at 1822 N. Crossover Road. The business model was 100% remote with freelancers until the studio opened in August. After more than two decades of working...
talkbusiness.net
Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro
With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Accident disrupts morning commute on I-49 northbound
An accident is disrupting the morning commute Tuesday morning as traffic is backed up on Interstate 49 Northbound.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Procter & Gamble-leased building in Fayetteville sells for $12.7 million
A 61,017-square-foot office building in Fayetteville recently sold for $12.7 million. The purchase price equals $208.13 per square foot. A tenants-in-common partnership led by Bayou Bluff LLC of Texas, managed by Graham Streett, and GAR CO LLC of Arkansas, managed by Brandon Adams, bought the two-story, Class A office building at 1303 E. Joyce Blvd. Cole PG Fayetteville AR LLC, managed by Phoenix-based real estate investment trust Vereit Inc., was the seller.
Springdale police identify ‘persons of interest’ in recent homicide
The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying Persons of Interest in the homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28 at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.
Boy who died in flooding carried 500 yards through drainage network
An 11-year-old boy, who attended Ruth Barker Middle School, died Monday night after getting caught in a storm drain.
1600kush.com
Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
fayettevilleflyer.com
2022 fall bulky waste cleanups scheduled in Fayetteville
The first of four fall bulky waste cleanup events is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at two locations in Fayetteville. Crews will accept bulky items that are too large to fit into regular trash bins from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road, and at the Recycling & Trash Collection Facility, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road).
KHBS
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
One killed in Sequoyah County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.
KYTV
Police in Harrison, Ark. investigating series of thefts
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - investigators with the Harrison Police Department are asking the public for any information helpful in identifying suspects connected to multiple thefts since Saturday. Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy met with several small business owners to discuss the suspects’ appearances, vehicle descriptions, and video surveillance. Four police...
KTLO
Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash
A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
kuaf.com
What Parents Think of Arkansas Schools
A new survey administered by the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas asked parents questions about schools, teacher salaries and more. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm drain in Bentonville
A woman and a child are hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain after heavy flooding in Bentonville on August 29.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
