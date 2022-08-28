ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
HARRISON, AR
KHBS

Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
BEAVER, AR
talkbusiness.net

Zipline Studio grows with dedicated space in Fayetteville

Zipline Studio, a full-service marketing and advertising firm, is building roots in Fayetteville. The company has signed a two-year lease for 1,800 square feet at 1822 N. Crossover Road. The business model was 100% remote with freelancers until the studio opened in August. After more than two decades of working...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro

With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Traffic
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
Springdale, AR
Traffic
City
Ozark, AR
Bentonville, AR
Traffic
Local
Arkansas Traffic
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Walmart Supercenter#Stop Signs#Ort
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Procter & Gamble-leased building in Fayetteville sells for $12.7 million

A 61,017-square-foot office building in Fayetteville recently sold for $12.7 million. The purchase price equals $208.13 per square foot. A tenants-in-common partnership led by Bayou Bluff LLC of Texas, managed by Graham Streett, and GAR CO LLC of Arkansas, managed by Brandon Adams, bought the two-story, Class A office building at 1303 E. Joyce Blvd. Cole PG Fayetteville AR LLC, managed by Phoenix-based real estate investment trust Vereit Inc., was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
1600kush.com

Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
fayettevilleflyer.com

2022 fall bulky waste cleanups scheduled in Fayetteville

The first of four fall bulky waste cleanup events is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at two locations in Fayetteville. Crews will accept bulky items that are too large to fit into regular trash bins from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road, and at the Recycling & Trash Collection Facility, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
KYTV

Police in Harrison, Ark. investigating series of thefts

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - investigators with the Harrison Police Department are asking the public for any information helpful in identifying suspects connected to multiple thefts since Saturday. Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy met with several small business owners to discuss the suspects’ appearances, vehicle descriptions, and video surveillance. Four police...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash

A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

What Parents Think of Arkansas Schools

A new survey administered by the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas asked parents questions about schools, teacher salaries and more. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy