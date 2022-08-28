ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture accepting applications for organic farm cost share program

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications from producers for reimbursement under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Organic certification fees paid between Oct. 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022 are eligible. Applications for reimbursement are available at this link and applications...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Wilson Law Group names next generation of leadership

Little Rock-based Wilson & Associates, PLLC, and Attorney’s Title Group, LLC, affiliates of The Wilson Law Group, announced that Jillian Wilson has been named Co-Managing Partner of Wilson & Associates and Robert Wilson, III has been named co-managing partner of Attorney’s Title Group. They will be co-managing with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson, 6 others receive recognition from state economic developers group

The Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives (AEDCE) on Monday (August 29) honored four individuals with the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award. Those recognized include Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Clif Chitwood, Kirkley Thomas, and Bryan Scoggins. Also receiving awards are Cari White, CCE as the Outstanding Chamber Executive;...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
5newsonline.com

Students in Arkansas react to Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Renewable Energy#Dc Solar#Inflation And Economy#New Energy#Politics Federal#Business Industry#Ua#Congress#Hcj
Jake Wells

Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad

A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana use question on...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
farmtalknews.com

How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market

Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods for the University of...
ARKANSAS STATE
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Forward Arkansas appoints three new members to board

Forward Arkansas announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Mary Elizabeth Eldridge, Deborah Frazier and Anna Strong. With these appointments, the education advocacy nonprofit’s board now includes 10 active members. The complete slate of board members for FY23 includes:. Phillip N. Baldwin,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy