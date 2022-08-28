Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture accepting applications for organic farm cost share program
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications from producers for reimbursement under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Organic certification fees paid between Oct. 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022 are eligible. Applications for reimbursement are available at this link and applications...
talkbusiness.net
Wilson Law Group names next generation of leadership
Little Rock-based Wilson & Associates, PLLC, and Attorney’s Title Group, LLC, affiliates of The Wilson Law Group, announced that Jillian Wilson has been named Co-Managing Partner of Wilson & Associates and Robert Wilson, III has been named co-managing partner of Attorney’s Title Group. They will be co-managing with...
Arkansas receiving nearly $12 million in federal funding for road and bridge repairs
ARKANSAS, USA — The United States Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration announced on Aug. 31 that it will provide $11.9 million in Emergency Relief Program (ERP) funds to Arkansas. The funds will be used to reimburse the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department and the Forest Service...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson hails $47.5 million in broadband funding from American Rescue Plan, Treasury Department approval
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today expressed his support for the approval of $47.5 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) for broadband in Arkansas. “I appreciate the Treasury Department’s approval of this funding as we continue our work toward expanding...
talkbusiness.net
Hutchinson announces additional speakers for Bentonville political event in October
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson disclosed new details Wednesday (Aug. 31) for a political event he will host this fall in Bentonville. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson, 6 others receive recognition from state economic developers group
The Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives (AEDCE) on Monday (August 29) honored four individuals with the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award. Those recognized include Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Clif Chitwood, Kirkley Thomas, and Bryan Scoggins. Also receiving awards are Cari White, CCE as the Outstanding Chamber Executive;...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansans could be taxed on canceled student loan debt
Following President Biden's student loan forgiveness announcement, Arkansans could be taxed by the state on the amount forgiven.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Says A Vote For Legalization At The Ballot Is A Vote ‘To Support Our Police,’ In New Ad
A vote to legalize marijuana in Arkansas is a “vote to support our police,” according to a new ad from a campaign seeking to promote its cannabis initiative that will appear on the November ballot. The measure from Responsible Growth Arkansas is still under review by the state...
talkbusiness.net
Department of Education, ASU provide $11.3 million for after school, summer school programs
The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, have awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
5newsonline.com
Students in Arkansas react to Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
Arkansas housing market cooling, not as quickly as national rate and with some bright spots
Arkansas's housing market is not facing as much a decline as what is being reported nationally.
talkbusiness.net
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana use question on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
farmtalknews.com
How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market
Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods for the University of...
Arkansas is top 20 of hardest working states
All the hard work in Arkansas has gained it a national ranking.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
talkbusiness.net
Forward Arkansas appoints three new members to board
Forward Arkansas announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Mary Elizabeth Eldridge, Deborah Frazier and Anna Strong. With these appointments, the education advocacy nonprofit’s board now includes 10 active members. The complete slate of board members for FY23 includes:. Phillip N. Baldwin,...
Comments / 1