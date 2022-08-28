Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, faces charges in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting this June that seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood. Maurice Holmes, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 48-year-old man on June 19 in the same block as his residence, in the 100 block of North Walker Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago police officer shot several times trying to stop robbery at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot six times after he confronted a robber at an Englewood currency exchange Thursday morning, according police and fire officials. The retired officer, 60, was shot around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to a preliminary police report. He...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Woman caught in the crossfire after suspects open fire on each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest after being caught in the crossfire of two vehicles on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was on a porch in the 1100 block of South Francisco when two vehicles were driving by and occupants in the vehicles began firing shots at each other, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman flees after shooting man in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Evanston Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Evanston police were in the 1900 block of Dempster for reports of a shooting. An unknown offender shot a man and then fled the area, police said. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Teen carjacked 9 victims at gunpoint in Chicago over the course of one day: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 victims at gunpoint over the last two weeks. Nine of the carjackings occurred on the same day. The teen faces 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of criminal damage. The teen was...
Manhunt underway for escaped suspect near Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side
Elmhurst police say a suspect escaped their custody near the golf course after kicking out the back window of a police car.
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old allegedly carjacked 4 victims at gunpoint in Chicago — all in the same day
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking four people at gunpoint in Chicago — all in the same day. Another juvenile, 17, has been charged with three of those four carjackings as well. The 16-year-old faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm,...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
