ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 31, faces charges in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting this June that seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood. Maurice Holmes, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 48-year-old man on June 19 in the same block as his residence, in the 100 block of North Walker Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side

CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Gunman flees after shooting man in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Evanston Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Evanston police were in the 1900 block of Dempster for reports of a shooting. An unknown offender shot a man and then fled the area, police said. The victim...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy