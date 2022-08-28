ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

okcfox.com

Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect arrested after 10-hour standoff at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a man into custody after a 10-hour standoff Wednesday at an Oklahoma City home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home near Southwest 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident started after deputies tried to serve a warrant for drug trafficking.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Chickasha blaze was an 'incendiary fire,' state Fire Marshal says

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire in Chickasha earlier this month has been ruled to have been intentional, according to the state Fire Marshal. The fire marshal said the inferno at a hand sanitizer facility was incendiary, meaning someone had to start it. On Aug. 7, the fire destroyed a...
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside Stillwater home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Stillwater home with a gun Wednesday. The standoff situation started around 6 p.m. Wednesday after police arrived for a welfare check at a home near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek Road. Shortly after arriving, police learned the suspect had an active felony warrant.
STILLWATER, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man being served eviction papers, charged with killing Oklahoma Co. Sgt Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Sgt Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

