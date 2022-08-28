Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler closes location after 40 years
A popular burger restaurant that has been in business for decades announced that it is closing one of its locations.
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
Suspect Barricaded Inside SW OKC Home After Midday Pursuit
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office negotiators are actively working to convince a man who has barricaded himself in a southwest Oklahoma City home to come out safely, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office PIO Aaron Brilbeck. "We're trying to make contact with him and negotiate a safe outcome," Brilbeck said.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
publicradiotulsa.org
Body found near Oklahoma lake in 2008 is identified with DNA
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body found near an Oklahoma lake 14 years ago has been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The remains are those of Angela Mason, 25, and were identified after a DNA sample from the body was used to find a possible relative. The DNA from the body was compared to DNA from the relative and confirmed Mason’s identity, the OSBI said.
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
Norman 2022 Fall Residential Clean-Up dates set
City of Norman officials set the dates for the city's 2022 Residential Fall Clean-Up.
KOCO
Suspect arrested after 10-hour standoff at Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a man into custody after a 10-hour standoff Wednesday at an Oklahoma City home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home near Southwest 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident started after deputies tried to serve a warrant for drug trafficking.
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
KOCO
Chickasha blaze was an 'incendiary fire,' state Fire Marshal says
CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire in Chickasha earlier this month has been ruled to have been intentional, according to the state Fire Marshal. The fire marshal said the inferno at a hand sanitizer facility was incendiary, meaning someone had to start it. On Aug. 7, the fire destroyed a...
KOCO
Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside Stillwater home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Stillwater home with a gun Wednesday. The standoff situation started around 6 p.m. Wednesday after police arrived for a welfare check at a home near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek Road. Shortly after arriving, police learned the suspect had an active felony warrant.
Man being served eviction papers, charged with killing Oklahoma Co. Sgt Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank, 35, fatally shot Oklahoma County Sgt Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy, whose name has not been released, as they...
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
KOCO
Barricaded suspect in Wednesday standoff hid in rotted-out part of RV, sheriff says
OKLAHOMA CITY — New details have come out about a standoff that kept Oklahoma County deputies busy throughout the day Wednesday. The incident stemmed from a warrant for drug trafficking. But during a 10-hour standoff, Shawn Wood, the suspect in the case, hid from deputies in more than one...
KOCO
Children, adults take one last run down Edmond's iconic Rocket Slide
EDMOND, Okla. — Neighbors in Edmond came together this afternoon to enjoy the Rocket Slide at Stephenson Park one last time. The park is due for renovations, and the decades-old slide won’t be around much longer. “I’ve been coming here since I was three, and I like this...
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
