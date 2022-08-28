ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Melissa Greene-Blye & Elizabeth Sullivan, "Good Morning Indian Country"

On this edition of Conversations, Melissa Greene-Blye and Elizabeth Sullivan talk with host Dan Skinner about “Good Morning Indian Country.” The morning news and talk show is produced in partnership with the Lawrence Arts Center, the University of Kansas School of Journalism, and Haskell Indian Nations University. The second season begins on September 7.

