Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
Daviess County Chase Led to Morning Motorbike Crash in Washington
One person was involved in a motorcycle crash this morning following a pursuit that ended in Washington. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly chasing the biker when the crash happened just after 9:30 a-m. The accident was reported on Old National Highway near Kress Street in Washington. The person...
wzdm.com
Richland County Illinois Officials Report Scam
The Richland County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports from Richland County residents who have been potential victims of a phone scam. The caller claims to be a member of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and tells the intended victim that a warrant or body attachment has been issued and the person owes bail money to the sheriff’s office.
wzdm.com
Child Molesting Charge Filed Against Linton Man
A Linton mini-golf course owner faces child molestation charges. The accusation was filed against Mark Taylor; he is charged with inappropriate communication with a child. Police say a family friend of the alleged teenage victim icame forward about an incident from earlier this year. They said the 13-year-old made accusations of inappropriate touching. Taylor denied the accusations when questioned by police. Taylor and his wife own the mini-golf course in Linton.
wzdm.com
Investigation Continues into Death at Terre Haute Federal Pen
An inmate at the federal prison in Terre Haute died over the weekend. Jonathan Powers was acting odd, according to prison staff, and was evaluated at the prison. He was then taken to a hospital nearby. It was while he was being taken there that EMS personnel say Powers lost consciousness and they started trying to revive him. He was pronounced dead once they got to the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
VPD Arrest Man for Intimidation
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following an alleged act of intimidation. Officers charged 34 year-old Danny Cornwall with the charge. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
wzdm.com
Work Continues on Main Street Upgrade Phases Two and Three
Work continues on the Main Street project, as both contractors and utility crews continue their labor toward completion. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the project contractor is working on an intersection realignment in Main Street Phase Two. That intersection is Main Street and Felt King Road. Sprague also knows a prominent utility — Centerpoint Energy — has the main task right now on Main Street Phase Three.
wzdm.com
Charles Hunt, 64, Edwardsport
Charles Anderson Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Charlie was born on November 18, 1957, to the late Helen Anderson Hunt and Charles Hunt, Jr. Charlie was retired from the maintenance department at North Knox and worked for Hammelman Farms. Charlie enjoyed...
wzdm.com
Flag Planting Planned by VU to Honor 9/11 Victims
Vincennes University will hold a flag planting next week to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks nearly eleven years ago. The attacks on the nation happened on September 11th, 2001. VU officials will place 3,000 flags behind the Clark residence hall, in front of Second Street. The ceremony will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wzdm.com
Old Town Players Reports Successful Cleanup
Vincennes-based Old Town Players celebrated success recently as part of the annual Cleanup Day. The cleanup was needed due to water leaks from heavy rains. The cleanup removed old equipment, furniture, and building material. OTP officials thank all the volunteers who helped, and Republic Services for donating a roll-off dumpster. The OTP Theater is located in the old First Baptist Church building at Fifth and Broadway in Vincennes.
wzdm.com
Wayne Holscher, 69, Vincennes
Just five days short of his 41st wedding anniversary, Wayne Paul Holscher, 69 of Vincennes, left this world for his heavenly home. At Wayne’s side was his wife, Tammie (McCarter) Holscher, who he wed on August 29, 1981, and his two children, Nicholas Holscher, Jeanmarie (Ryan) Hoke, and family friend Ashley Ruppel.
wzdm.com
Shirley Horrall, 87, Vincennes
Shirley Horrall, 87, entered into enteral rest on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at her side. Shirley was born on August 18, 1935, to Beatrice and Claude Spralding, Sr. in Popular Bluff, Missouri. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley graduated from Lincoln High School (1952),...
wzdm.com
Area McDonalds Honoring Area Educators
Area McDonalds Restaurants are seeking nominations for outstanding educators. This is the third annual set of awards to be given out by McDonalds franchisees across the area. The nominations will be accepted now through September 16th. The nominated teachers will work with grades from kindergarten through 12th grade. Last year, the program gave over $25,000 cash to over 130 educators across the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wzdm.com
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challengers Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
wzdm.com
South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
wzdm.com
Hygiene Drive Set to Help Kids with Personal Care Items
The Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs are joining together to take personal care item donations for Knox County students. The donations may be dropped off at locations of German American Bank and Old National Bank, and at the Vincennes YMCA. Accepted items include soap, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, hair...
wzdm.com
Candidates Preparing for Contested Races Affecting Knox Countians This Year
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
wzdm.com
VU Gets Million-Dollar Grant for College Readiness Programs
Vincennes University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The grant will help VU broaden its series of Pre-College Programs for K-12 students. The Lilly Endowment initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities engage youth, ages 5 to...
Comments / 0