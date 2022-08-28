ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
3 bold predictions for Saints 2022 season

A year ago, the New Orleans Saints started strong. Despite a solid finish, the team would miss the playoffs. And this year there could be some surprises. The last two offseasons for the team from the Big Easy have been more than memorable. After a stellar career with the franchise, quarterback Drew Brees retired from football following the following the 2020 campaign. This past season, the Saints finish 9-8 and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Also out was head coach Sean Payton, who also opted to step away from the game after 16 seasons (and a Super Bowl title in 2009) as the team’s sideline leader.
