Purdue football recruiting: Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert commits

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE – The collection of defensive linemen in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class continues to grow.

On Sunday, Cathedral standout Kendrick Gilbert announced his commitment to the Boilermakers, adding to the solid group coach Jeff Brohm and defensive line coach Mark Hagen have assembled.

Gilbert made his announcement on Instagram.

“He’s a big, strong intelligent kid,” Irish coach Bill Peebles said. “He has an 84-inch wingspan. There aren’t a lot of guys with his athleticism. You might have some guys who are a little quicker than him but don’t have that type of length. You’ve got some guys that might be a little bit bigger – in the 300-pound range – but he has good quickness and athleticism. He fits a lot of needs.”

Big Ten football stock report:Buy, sell, hold heading into 2022 season

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gilbert joins Will Heldt (Carmel), Saadiq Clements (Henderson, Ky.), Micah Carter (Louisville) and Drake Carlson (Nashville) as commitments on the defensive line.

Gilbert picked Purdue over Kentucky, Louisiana State and Iowa. He’s the second commitment from Cathedral in the class along with receiver Jaron Tibbs.

He’s the 18th commitment in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class and the seventh from Indiana.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

