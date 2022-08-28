Read full article on original website
Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say
The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
fox26houston.com
Houston man charged with murder after admitted to shooting mother's boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON - A man accused in the death of his mother's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, Houston police say. According to HPD, Omar Alexander Quiroz admitted to shooting and killing the 35-year-old man. HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting at the Bankside...
HPD searching for gunmen who killed man sitting in parked vehicle outside apartment
"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," a family member said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is now on the scene. They will be working the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident.
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
HPD: 4 dead including suspect after man set fire to multiple units to lure residents outside
HOUSTON — Four people are dead after police said a man set fire to a residential complex early Sunday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. on Dunlap Street near the intersection of Bissonnet and Hillcroft in southwest Houston. Police said the suspect set fire to several units at the...
Father shoots, kills son who was assaulting his mother in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by his father after the father told police the 24-year-old man was assaulting his wife, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Rhodes Road in north Harris County.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Clerk pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground by robbery suspects in Baytown, police say
A man and a woman are wanted after a Dollar General employee was assaulted in Baytown earlier this month.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of killing 18-year-old following argument at convenience store at Houston’s south side arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old after he followed him from a convenience store on Houston’s south side in June, police said. Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, was charged with murder in the death of...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
HFD crews responding to fire shot at by gunman who smoked out 3 people and shot them dead, HPD says
Firefighters took cover before police arrived and shot the gunman dead. Investigators believe the fire was set to lure out the tenants.
Click2Houston.com
Turn this guy in and get up to $5K. Bank robber dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ strikes again, this time wearing blue
HOUSTON – The bank robbery suspect originally dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ has struck again, but this time, he was wearing blue, FBI Houston Field Office representatives said. According to authorities, on Aug. 27, the suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank located inside the Joe V’s...
4 dead in Houston shooting after evicted tenant sets fire to lure neighbors into ambush
HOUSTON — A man facing eviction from his Houston rental unit started several fires and shot at residents from the housing complex as they fled early Sunday. The man killed three of the residents before he was fatally shot by authorities, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two victims in their...
