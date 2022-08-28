ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Who Died in House Fire in Middletown

One person has died after a fire on Pine Street in Middletown early Thursday morning and a firefighter was evaluated for minor injuries. Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said 911 received the call around 4:21 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire spreading from the first floor, extending to the second, and there were reports that two people were trapped.
Register Citizen

Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death

HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
NBC Connecticut

Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested

State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence. State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong...
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
NBC Connecticut

Two Shot, 1 Killed in New Haven

One man has died after a shooting on Thompson Street in New Haven early Monday afternoon and another man is being treated after he was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots and found the two victims. A 26-year-old New...
NBC Connecticut

On-Duty Naugatuck Police Officer Struck by Stolen Vehicle Driven by Teen

Police dashcam video shows the moment police say a 15-year-old driving a stolen car from Avon struck an on-duty Naugatuck officer. “As a department, we are thankful, Officer Hailey Zarzuela's injuries were minor as the car video shows how quickly it unfolded,” said Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister.
NBC Connecticut

15-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD

A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police said Wednesday that Naugatuck officers around 4:30 p.m....

