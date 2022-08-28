ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Cottage, OH

Pedestrian killed near White Cottage

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

WHITE COTTAGE − A key fact about fatal pedestrian accident on Saturday afternoon is unknown; the name of the victim.

Around 1:30 pm on Saturday afternoon, a pickup truck was westbound on Limestone Valley Road near the village when it rounded a curve and came across a pedestrian in the middle of the road. The woman was struck by the truck and died at the scene.

The woman "reportedly was standing on the centerline of the road, started toward the edge and turned around and walked back into the path of the Chevy pickup truck," said Trooper Jordan Butler of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Butler said there is uncertainty surrounding the victim. "We are still under investigation what her identity is. We have not figured that out yet," Butler said.

Once the report is complete, it will be presented to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office to determine possible charges, but Butler said he did not anticipate any charges.

Also on scene were Newtown Township Fire Department and the Muskingum County Coroner's Office.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
SYRACUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Cottage, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, OH
iheart.com

Car hits house, man dies

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a Monday evening crash, in which a Ross County man lost his life. The accident occured on Pleasant Valley Road just before 6:30 last night, when a 2005 Cadiallac CTS driven by 35-year-old Jesse Garcilaso of Chillicothe, was traveling south on Pleasant Valley when he off the left side of the roadway, struck two parked cars, the porch of a home, and then a fence. 27-year-old Cody Jordan, who lived at the residence, was on the porch of the home when the car crashed into it. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Garcilaso suffered minor injuries and trasnsported to the hospital as well. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street from 8-9:45 p.m.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chevy
WHIZ

House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave

The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtuz.com

Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity

RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
RUTLAND, OH
10TV

Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio person dead after homemade bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police looking for missing 22-year-old

Police in Ohio are looking for a missing person. The Zanesville Police Department says they are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Black. Black was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area in Zanesville. Black was reported missing to police on August 22. Police say Black is approximately 6’0, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
sunny95.com

Teen recovering after police-involved shooting

COLUMBUS – A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot by a Columbus police officer when the teen brandished a gun during a traffic stop on the East Side Saturday afternoon,. police said. When officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of E. Main Street and Seymour Avenue at approximately...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy