Pedestrian killed near White Cottage

WHITE COTTAGE − A key fact about fatal pedestrian accident on Saturday afternoon is unknown; the name of the victim.

Around 1:30 pm on Saturday afternoon, a pickup truck was westbound on Limestone Valley Road near the village when it rounded a curve and came across a pedestrian in the middle of the road. The woman was struck by the truck and died at the scene.

The woman "reportedly was standing on the centerline of the road, started toward the edge and turned around and walked back into the path of the Chevy pickup truck," said Trooper Jordan Butler of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Butler said there is uncertainty surrounding the victim. "We are still under investigation what her identity is. We have not figured that out yet," Butler said.

Once the report is complete, it will be presented to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office to determine possible charges, but Butler said he did not anticipate any charges.

Also on scene were Newtown Township Fire Department and the Muskingum County Coroner's Office.