Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
Easton Oliverson returns home to Utah following head injury
After spending over two weeks in a Pennsylvania hospital, injured little league baseball player Easton Oliverson returned home to Utah on Tuesday.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
ksl.com
Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions
SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
thedowneypatriot.com
Oregon community rallies after Downey family struck by tragedy
DOWNEY – An Oregon family with Downey ties was on the receiving end of a generous outpouring of support, after the sudden loss of their patriarch sent them reeling. Ryan and Laura Hodak met as students at Warren High School, during Ryan’s senior year. They were high school sweethearts.
KSLTV
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
Car crashes into West Jordan family's yard
Around 3:30 this afternoon, Belen Giarrusso was at home waiting for her daughter Alexa to come home from school, when she heard a loud boom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memorial grows at site of deadly Provo crash that killed siblings
A day after two siblings were killed by a vehicle in Provo, a memorial sits at the sidewalk where they were struck.
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday’s storms also knocked...
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
news3lv.com
Dunkin' offering free coffee for teachers on Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Teachers in Southern Nevada will be able to get a caffeine boost compliments of Dunkin'. The doughnut and coffee chain announced that it will thank local educators by treating them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. No purchase is...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Comments / 0