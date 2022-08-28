ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions

SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
UTAH STATE
thedowneypatriot.com

Oregon community rallies after Downey family struck by tragedy

DOWNEY – An Oregon family with Downey ties was on the receiving end of a generous outpouring of support, after the sudden loss of their patriarch sent them reeling. Ryan and Laura Hodak met as students at Warren High School, during Ryan’s senior year. They were high school sweethearts.
KSLTV

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Marathon#Half Marathon
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
news3lv.com

Dunkin' offering free coffee for teachers on Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Teachers in Southern Nevada will be able to get a caffeine boost compliments of Dunkin'. The doughnut and coffee chain announced that it will thank local educators by treating them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. No purchase is...
NEVADA STATE
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT

