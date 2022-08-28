Read full article on original website
Oregon 9-year-old partners with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery for children's cancer
OREGON — A 9-year-old girl in Oregon has partnered with Fred Meyer to raise money for children who are being treated at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. With the assistance of Franz Bakery, Emma Cranston is selling ‘Emma’s Donut’ at 62 Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington throughout the month of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
Southern Oregon cat rescue closes to new intakes after it sees drastic increase in kittens
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon cat rescue nonprofit organization has temporarily closed its doors to new intakes after seeing a drastic increase in cats needing a home, needing to be fixed, or in need of medical assistance. The president and owner of Melly Cat Rescue, Melody Spiegel,...
Some parts of Southern Oregon experiencing hazardous smoke conditions
Southern Oregon — Air quality across the region continues to be polluted by the Rum Creek fire. As the smoke fills Southern Oregon, people’s health is increasingly at risk and it is important to protect yourself. “It [smoke] can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and lungs,” spokesperson...
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
