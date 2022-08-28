ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVL

Oregon 9-year-old partners with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery for children's cancer

OREGON — A 9-year-old girl in Oregon has partnered with Fred Meyer to raise money for children who are being treated at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. With the assistance of Franz Bakery, Emma Cranston is selling ‘Emma’s Donut’ at 62 Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington throughout the month of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Some parts of Southern Oregon experiencing hazardous smoke conditions

Southern Oregon — Air quality across the region continues to be polluted by the Rum Creek fire. As the smoke fills Southern Oregon, people’s health is increasingly at risk and it is important to protect yourself. “It [smoke] can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and lungs,” spokesperson...
OREGON STATE

