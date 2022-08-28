ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New head of FBI San Antonio warns about alarming rise in cyber crimes

SAN ANTONIO – In an exclusive interview with the Trouble Shooters, the new head of the FBI’s San Antonio office is warning you about the alarming rise in cyber crimes. Reports have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Last year, the FBI handled 847,376 complaints costing people and businesses $6.9 billion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

East Side salon owner holds back to school event to help less fortunate

SAN ANTONIO - Herff Elementary School on 996 South Hackberry Street will always have a special place in Oscar Medrano’s heart. “Every time I pass through here, I always reminisce about times in class and things of that nature," he shared. It’s been more than three decades since Medrano's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

