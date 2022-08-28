Read full article on original website
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
Police searching for woman accused of robbing Dollar General, pulling knife on employee
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is searching for a woman responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on the city's northwest side. Authorities were called on August 20 around 3:45 p.m. to 4302 Culebra Rd. for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the suspect walked out the...
Two people struck by pickup truck after attempting to flee from suspect
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were intentionally hit by a truck after attempting to escape from a nearby hotel room. The incident started Wednesday evening at a Berg’s Mill Hotel on South Presa St. towards the Southside of town. According to the police, four people were initially being...
Crime plaguing same Northwest Side apartment complex being sued by City of Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment complex that has already been sued by the City of Leon Valley for code violations is now being plagued by crime. Two shootings in the past few days have residents of the Vista Del Rey apartment complex off Evers Road near Wurzbach Road on edge.
Man found dead inside vehicle in parking lot of Far West Side fireworks stand
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Far West Side fireworks stand. The body was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Mr. W Fireworks off U.S. Highway 90 West near Montgomery Road. When Bexar...
Alleged mastermind behind immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants denied bond
SAN ANTONIO - The alleged mastermind behind the immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants was denied bond on Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death. His attorney asked for him to be released to his mother's...
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
New head of FBI San Antonio warns about alarming rise in cyber crimes
SAN ANTONIO – In an exclusive interview with the Trouble Shooters, the new head of the FBI’s San Antonio office is warning you about the alarming rise in cyber crimes. Reports have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Last year, the FBI handled 847,376 complaints costing people and businesses $6.9 billion.
East Side salon owner holds back to school event to help less fortunate
SAN ANTONIO - Herff Elementary School on 996 South Hackberry Street will always have a special place in Oscar Medrano’s heart. “Every time I pass through here, I always reminisce about times in class and things of that nature," he shared. It’s been more than three decades since Medrano's...
Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
University Health, Bexar County to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics
SAN ANTONIO -- University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to get you vaccinated in time for flu season. They're kicking off a series of free drive-thru flu shot clinics that will span September and October. All clinics will take place on a Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
New exhibit chronicles San Antonio photographer's deadly cancer journey
SAN ANTONIO -- A new exhibit featuring the work of San Antonio photographer Reggie Campbell will go on display this week, more than 2-years after he lost his battle with cancer. Campbell was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He fought the disease as the South Texas Blood and Tissue...
Idea of $31 average rebate to CPS Energy users on their October bill has run out of juice
SAN ANTONIO - It sounded too good to be true. City Council was considering giving every household in San Antonio an average of $31 off of their October CPS Energy bills. That idea is apparently off the table, at least for now. "They don't have the votes for it," says...
New Braunfels routes rival Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels handles Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown!. New Braunfels and Seguin met for the 110th time and and the 96th consecutive season on Taco Cabana's Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. The game is not only known for its tradition on...
Circle K to slash fuel prices 40 cents per gallon on Thursday night
SAN ANTONIO - Want to save some bucks at the pump Thursday night? Just head to your nearest Circle K. Drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Circle K locations across the country, including right here in the San Antonio area.
