ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Salem, ND

TRAVEL: How now, giant cow? A visit to Salem Sue

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

NEW SALEM, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is no stranger to giant animals, as strange as that sounds… but just looking across the state, there’s a surprising number of sizable statues that hold their own records. One of the more popular ones is the World’s Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, but there are a few others, such as Bottineau’s Tommy the Turtle and the Wahpeton Whopper (the world’s largest catfish), that also catch the eye of any tourists on the roadside.

But the largest, and most famous of these, is Salem Sue — the world’s largest Holstein Cow. Fitting her name, this humongous Holstein is located in the town of New Salem, about 30 miles west of Bismarck. Visible for miles, she stands as a monument to North Dakota’s tremendous ranching and dairy programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Js8MZ_0hYgo5g600

To understand the significance of this odd statue, though, it only makes sense to observe the community around her. With a full tank of gas, a desire to explore, and permission from the station to commandeer a news van with the promise that it will not end the same way as my last misadventure, I set out to New Salem to see the area that Sue calls her pasture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQYtw_0hYgo5g600

Supposedly, according to city brochures and web pages, the origin of New Salem’s dairy domination comes from a brief conversation between the town’s founder and the Sioux Native Americans. As the story goes, John Christiansen, the first settler of New Salem, was plowing his field one day in 1883 when members of the tribe began to watch him. Eventually, one of the older members of the group approached Christiansen and turned over a piece of the newly-broken sod, so that the grass was once again visible. A younger Native American then stated, “Wrong side up.”

It almost seems like a simple misunderstanding, but this statement caused a realization in Christiansen: that the hills and plains nearby would serve much better as grazing land for livestock than food for the plows. Eventually, Christiansen played a major role in forming the New Salem Holstein Breeding Circuit — which promoted better breeding and increased production and go on to be instrumental in transforming the town into the dairy dynamo we see today.

New Salem is a stark contrast to the big cities I’m familiar with. There’s no major downtown, and most parking lots are dirt and gravel. Old-fashioned cars line the roadways, and shops have signs on them requesting guests call the owner to be let in. It’s not something I was used to, but it’s very interesting to just walk around and take in the sights. I found the mixture of old and new, industry and agriculture, something really interesting from a city boy’s perspective. As peculiar as it seems, the lack of larger shopping centers and restaurants was a huge surprise for me.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pinO_0hYgo5g600
    The New Salem Water Tower.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIcaZ_0hYgo5g600
    A collection of vintage cars gathered in an alcove by a New Salem street.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyLYo_0hYgo5g600
    This abandoned Texaco station boasts a vintage storefront as well as an old delivery truck.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwk2H_0hYgo5g600
    A massive dairy plant in the ‘downtown’ area of New Salem.

As Salem Sue would imply, dairy is New Salem’s major export, and the city prides itself on the high quality of its dairy cows and milk. Even today, there are plenty of local businesses and industrial areas across the small town. So devoted to dairy is New Salem that even their sports team takes on the name “The Fighting Holsteins.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqQKg_0hYgo5g600
A yard sign for the Fighting Holsteins.

What New Salem lacks in restaurants and businesses, it makes up for in scenery: the wide fields, open patches of land, and numerous playgrounds almost make it seem like a giant park more than a bustling town.

Football: New Salem-Almont’s experience is their biggest strength

But before going further into New Salem or meeting Sue, it’s important to learn what exactly a “Holstein” is. The answer is simple: it’s the name for a particular region between the Elbe and Elder rivers in the southern half of Schleswig-Holstein, the northernmost state of Germany. What most of us here in the states are referring to when we use the term is actually a breed of dairy cattle that originated in the area — Holstein Friesian Cattle, known as the highest-producing dairy animal around the globe. They’re also the most widespread cattle breed in the world and can be found in more than 150 countries. The reason we usually address them as we do is their current location: cows of the breed traced from North American bloodlines are usually referred to as simply ‘Holsteins’, and the ‘Fresian’ half of the name is given to indigenous European cattle.

As a cattle-focused community, it only stands to reason that the world’s favorite breed would serve as a fitting mascot. This applies to stores and decorations in town, too — cow-themed decorations are always around, and even the local coffee shop (which was sadly closed Monday, the day of my visit) features the pun ‘Udderly Caffinated’ as its name.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKeUo_0hYgo5g600
    A cow crafted out of hay bales. If you milked it, would it produce milk, hay, or seeds?
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0uS8_0hYgo5g600
    Udderly Caffeinated was closed the day I visited, as was the only restaurant in town, which was disappointing as I had planned to visit. However, the pun is visible, and that’s what matters.

While there are a few major aspects to look at in New Salem — including the Morton County Fair in August, year-round camping at North Park, a Historical Society Museum open May through September, a swimming pool, and a golf course — my destination was still Salem Sue, and so I circled back through the town and onto the winding path up School Hill that led to the statue.

There’s no admission fee or toll booth to see Sue, but free-will donations are always appreciated. A milk jug turned tip jar waits at the foot of School Hill’s driving path, asking for any assistance to keep the statue well-maintained.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Xh7B_0hYgo5g600
    This redesigned milk jug serves as a donation box for those looking to help maintain Salem Sue. With blizzards and rain barreling down on her, it only makes sense that Sue needs a new paint job from time to time.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BO9E8_0hYgo5g600
    The sign at the front of the donation booth. While I assume ‘cow tipping’ isn’t typically a good idea out here, this may be the one time it’s appreciated.

Sue was first built in 1974 as part of an initiative by the New Salem Lion’s Club, in order to “honor and advertise the dairyman of our area … the hardworking, persistent, and informed dairyman who is an asset to his community, church, the economy, and his family.” In total, $40,000 in donations from local farmers and residents were gathered to create her — as well as to enlist the help of Dave Oswald (who would later go on to create the Wahpeton Whopper) as the project’s lead artist.

Salem Sue stands a massive 38 feet high and 50 feet long, weighing an estimated 12,000 pounds. Despite the appearance, she’s completely hollow, being entirely made of fiberglass. It turns out that she’s not just a monument to ranchers and dairy workers, but to famous cows of the town, including the amazingly named “Indie Pens Suprize” and “Aggie Wayne Segis Pontiac”.

So popular is Salem Sue, in fact, that she has her own theme song — ‘The Ballad of the Holstein”, meant to be sung to the tune of ‘Joy to the World’. While the brochure I obtained didn’t have the ballad on it, from what I’ve been able to piece together, it goes a little something like this:

We’ve got the cow, world’s largest cow,

That looks across our fields,

Her presence shows, that New Salem grows,

With milk-producer’s yields,

With milk producer’s yields, with milk-producer ‘s yields, with milk producer’s yields.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPB2b_0hYgo5g600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPiIw_0hYgo5g600
    Side view of Salem Sue. The surprisingly veiny udder unnerves me, but I am unsure why.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAlKZ_0hYgo5g600
    Walking under the udder makes it far less uncanny, mostly due to the lack of veins. I’m still trying to understand why that design choice was made.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChllG_0hYgo5g600
    The side of Salem Sue’s head. The replica wrinkles on her neck were a nice touch.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yijxv_0hYgo5g600
    A brief size comparison of my shoe and foot to Salem Sue’s hoof.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPOFj_0hYgo5g600
    A small plaque in front of Salem Sue gives a brief overview of her history and impact.

Contrary to what it may seem, though, the highest point in New Salem isn’t Sue’s head. Rather, that would be the actual top of School Hill, which can be reached via a path behind the statue. It’s a rocky path that can get steep from time to time, but if you’re looking for a full view of the countryside, climbing it is your best bet. From there, not only can you see the top of Salem Sue, but the surrounding town, plains, and sunflower fields to boot. It’s a short hike, but a very rewarding one — at least, if you’re a photographer like me.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVmdu_0hYgo5g600
    The view of Salem Sue’s tail from the top of School Hill.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uERi_0hYgo5g600
    These beautiful plains are extremely visible from the top of the hill, past Salem Sue. If one were to be turned into a giant fiberglass statue, it’s hard to imagine a better place to oversee.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGM4M_0hYgo5g600
    Climbing up the hill, one can see where lovers of past journeys carved their names into the rock- like Timmy and Kylie, whos names you can see faintly on the flat rock segment pictured. If those two are still together, I hope they’re doing well. Do you think they would have gotten married near Salem Sue?
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoErv_0hYgo5g600
    A set of barns visible from the highest point in New Salem.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzyPO_0hYgo5g600
    A close-up (relatively speaking) of a sunflower field, visible from School Hill.

If you’re looking to bring a piece of New Salem home with you, there’s good news and bad news. While there’s no official gift shop for those seeking to remember their visit to Salem Sue and the surrounding area, it’s possible to get a few more morsels about her backstory — as well as the town itself — from the nearby shops. In particular, I ended up at local supermarket Tellmann’s to find New Salem souvenirs. Trinkets like pens, shot glasses, and T-Shirts are available there as well as brochures and local books to help unravel the secrets of the town.

Although I prefer my normal environment in the downtown area, I have to say that I really enjoyed the trip to New Salem, and would definitely come back during one of their yearly events, check out the restaurant and coffee shops that were closed, or to visit the Historical Society. I suppose we’ll have to let Salem Sue graze for a while before dairy season begins again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F66AA_0hYgo5g600
The back of the booth, thanking visitors for their time and donations. They get a lot of use out of the ‘Udderly’ pun in New Salem, don’t they?

To learn more about New Salem, visit the town’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bottineau, ND
City
New Salem, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
KX News

Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list

(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
nddist.com

Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Thursday announce its acquisition of Western Steel and Plumbing. Western, founded in 1949, is a leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC products with two locations in Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota. “After three generations as a family business and personally 50 years...
MINOT, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Cattle#Cow#Economy
KX News

Mandan plans to wrap art around the city

The City of Mandan is a community that is capturing the eyes of the public through artwork. There are about ten new utilities boxes that were added, and plans are to cover them all with decorative art. “We’re starting with these ten new utility boxes on Mainstreet to add the finishing touch to the other […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

UND President apologizes for school still holding tribal artifacts, remains

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota’s president apologized Wednesday for the school’s possession of Native American artifacts and human remains that should have been returned to tribes decades ago under federal law. The Grand Forks-based school is working to repatriate the artifacts and remains to several tribal nations, though the process could […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
US 103.3

6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People

I don't know about you, but my love for driving has been waning over the years. Put me on Washington Street at 5 pm and I'll immediately get into a sour mood. -- If you want to see bad driving, that's where you need to go. You'll see it all in a matter of 30 seconds.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help

When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

WATCH: Camper catches on fire on I-94 in Mandan

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — No one was injured after a camper caught fire on I-94 in Mandan late Monday night near mile marker 155. According to the Mandan Fire Department, they responded to a call regarding a camper that had caught fire on I-94 after the driver of the vehicle pulled over after noticing some […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Golf: New Salem-Almont and Des Lacs-Burlington host Monday meets

Class B golf teams are less than one month out from competing for a state title. Many of these teams hit courses around the state Monday in hopes of improving their scores. In the New Salem-Almont Invitational, the defending Class B state champions Heart River took first place with 393 points. New Salem-Almont Invitational:1. Mackenzie […]
DES LACS, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy