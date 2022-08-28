ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “…Go to the people. Ask the hands that serve the machines of America. Ask these thousands of folks, who wouldn’t say no to yesterday, or yes instead of knowing it all.” — The Firesign Theatre, 1969, “How Can You Be in Two Places at Once When You’re Not anywhere at All.”

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO