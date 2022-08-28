Read full article on original website
Forums, listening sessions just don’t cut it any more
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “…Go to the people. Ask the hands that serve the machines of America. Ask these thousands of folks, who wouldn’t say no to yesterday, or yes instead of knowing it all.” — The Firesign Theatre, 1969, “How Can You Be in Two Places at Once When You’re Not anywhere at All.”
Attorney general stops in Martin to talk about safety
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (fourth from left) stopped in at Martin Public Schools Tuesday morning for a discussion on school safety and opportunities to leverage grant funding for safer schools. She met with Martin school board members and administrators. Second from left in the photo is new Supt. Samantha Ball and fifth from ft is outgoing Supt. Brooke Ballee-Stone.
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Becky Dyer of Wayland was the winner of the Penasee Globe’s $200 grand prize drawing and was shown sharing the booty with daughter Danielle, 3. The Henika Library Planning Committee is working on attempting to...
Cheshire full broadband Internet is 1st in county
Allegan County Commissioner Gale Dugan Thursday evening told the Watson Township Board that Cheshire Township is the first municipal unit in the county to be fully equipped with broadband Internet service. The Board of Commissioners earlier this month agreed to a match of more than $200,000 of American Rescue Plan...
Wildcats, Martin both 2-0; Hopkins bounces back
All three area varsity football teams wound up in the winning column Friday night, and the verdicts all were kind of special. Wayland improved to 2-0 on the season with a 27-10 triumph at Holland Christian. Martin did likewise with a 50-6 pasting of visiting Gobles in the annual Onion Kings tribute game. And Hopkins rebounded nicely from its season opening defeat at Wayland a week ago with a convincing 33-14 romp over Allendale.
Wildcat boys C-C take 4th in Saranac Invitational
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team Wednesday afternoon finished fourth among 14 teams at the Saranac Invitational. The meet was added to the Wildcats’ schedule at the last minute and harriers had to find alternative busing to participate. Wayland had 107 team points among the competitors, which included...
Martin, Hopkins, Wayland all back in action Thursday
Because of the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, Wayland, Hopkins and Martin varsity football teams will play Thursday evening for their second outings of the season. Perhaps most interesting is the revival of Martin’s annual “Onion Kings” contest, a tribute to the school’s nickname before it became the home of the Clippers. A pretty good outfit from Gobles will provide the competition. The Tigers are fresh from a 30-13 victory over Marcellus on opening night last Friday.
