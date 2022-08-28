Charles “Charlie” Misner Obituary

Charles “Charlie” Misner, age 52, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Cass Health in Atlantic.

The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Committal will be held in the Brighton Township Cemetery near Marne, IA, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home reception room.

Visitation with family present will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.

Services are handled by the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mr. Charles Jacob Misner, please visit our floral store.