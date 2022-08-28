Read full article on original website
Daviess County Chase Led to Morning Motorbike Crash in Washington
One person was involved in a motorcycle crash this morning following a pursuit that ended in Washington. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly chasing the biker when the crash happened just after 9:30 a-m. The accident was reported on Old National Highway near Kress Street in Washington. The person...
ISP Arrest Bicknell Man for OVWI
Indiana State Police arrested a Bicknell man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 35 year-old Frank Valone. During the stop, Valone was found to be driving with a blood-alcohol content above the legal driving limit. Valone was booked into the Knox County...
E & B Paving Starting Curb Repairs; Paving Expected Later
Planned infrastructure work on City streets is underway, with work on curb ramps going on now in Vincennes. Contractor E & B Paving is handling the street and curb work for the latest round of City improvements. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the curb work has started, but no...
Richland County Illinois Officials Report Scam
The Richland County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports from Richland County residents who have been potential victims of a phone scam. The caller claims to be a member of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and tells the intended victim that a warrant or body attachment has been issued and the person owes bail money to the sheriff’s office.
Child Molesting Charge Filed Against Linton Man
A Linton mini-golf course owner faces child molestation charges. The accusation was filed against Mark Taylor; he is charged with inappropriate communication with a child. Police say a family friend of the alleged teenage victim icame forward about an incident from earlier this year. They said the 13-year-old made accusations of inappropriate touching. Taylor denied the accusations when questioned by police. Taylor and his wife own the mini-golf course in Linton.
Investigation Continues into Death at Terre Haute Federal Pen
An inmate at the federal prison in Terre Haute died over the weekend. Jonathan Powers was acting odd, according to prison staff, and was evaluated at the prison. He was then taken to a hospital nearby. It was while he was being taken there that EMS personnel say Powers lost consciousness and they started trying to revive him. He was pronounced dead once they got to the hospital.
VPD Arrest Man for Intimidation
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following an alleged act of intimidation. Officers charged 34 year-old Danny Cornwall with the charge. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Work Continues on Main Street Upgrade Phases Two and Three
Work continues on the Main Street project, as both contractors and utility crews continue their labor toward completion. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the project contractor is working on an intersection realignment in Main Street Phase Two. That intersection is Main Street and Felt King Road. Sprague also knows a prominent utility — Centerpoint Energy — has the main task right now on Main Street Phase Three.
Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village Treatment Facility to Close
Workforce issues are causing the imminent closure of the treatment facility for the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village. The facility is located on Theobold Lane on the south edge of Vincennes; it has been used to treat children and teens in need in both the area, and across Indiana. Village...
Isaiah 1:17 House Underway in Service MIssion
The Isaiah 1:17 House is now open for use by displaced children from various legal actions. The facility is a stop-over place for kids while they find an alternative to their previous home. Isaiah 1:17 director Jacqueline Cunningham says all the fixtures and other creature comforts result from various community...
Flag Planting Planned by VU to Honor 9/11 Victims
Vincennes University will hold a flag planting next week to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks nearly eleven years ago. The attacks on the nation happened on September 11th, 2001. VU officials will place 3,000 flags behind the Clark residence hall, in front of Second Street. The ceremony will...
Vincennes, Washington Closures Announced for Labor Day
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday, September 5th for Labor Day. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – September 12th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and will not be affected. Also, All Washington city offices and departments will...
Knox County Council Preparing Table for Budget Hearings
The Knox County Council is about two weeks away from deliberations for the County’s 2023 budget. The hearings will start on Monday, September 12th, and could last overall for four days. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says financially, the County is in a position they know well — being...
Vincennes City Council Passes LIT Distribution — But Not Without Procedural Concerns
The Vincennes City has approved a resolution for local income tax — or LIT — distribution to Knox County’s townships and fire districts. The move is needed since the City was one of the groups that helped put the LIT into place. Council members approved the move...
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challengers Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
Area McDonalds Honoring Area Educators
Area McDonalds Restaurants are seeking nominations for outstanding educators. This is the third annual set of awards to be given out by McDonalds franchisees across the area. The nominations will be accepted now through September 16th. The nominated teachers will work with grades from kindergarten through 12th grade. Last year, the program gave over $25,000 cash to over 130 educators across the area.
South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
Candidates Preparing for Contested Races Affecting Knox Countians This Year
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
VU to Use Strategy to Improve Nursing Numbers
Vincennes University is working toward training nurses to make up for a national shortfall and growing need for nurses in this area. VU president Chuck Johnson knows the need is great — due to the stresses facing nurses today. Information is available by contacting Vincennes University. Here is a...
VU Gets Million-Dollar Grant for College Readiness Programs
Vincennes University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The grant will help VU broaden its series of Pre-College Programs for K-12 students. The Lilly Endowment initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities engage youth, ages 5 to...
