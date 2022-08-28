Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023
There's some good news for Philadelphians who like to start their mornings with coffee and a bagel – Bagels and Co. has announced it will open six new locations by early 2023. The company, which is operated by Glu Hospitality, will have new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple's Campus,...
World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend
A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
Philly and Jersey Shore could see some rain over Labor Day weekend, but it mostly will be dry
How is it Labor Day weekend already? Time flies and it feels like it's just getting faster as it goes on. It's another holiday weekend that is heavily dependent on the weather. There's some good news and bad news. The good? It will be dry for the most part –...
Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants
Say "cheers!" to the end of summer later this month with a week-long holiday inspired by a classic Italian cocktail. Negroni Week, which has been hosted by Imbibe magazine since 2013, takes place Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Thousands of bars and restaurants around the world are participating, including over 30 in the Philadelphia region.
Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly
Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
Creative Philly to hold open call for Harriet Tubman statue after backlash from artists
The city of Philadelphia is calling all artists forward for a chance to create a new Harriet Tubman statue after receiving backlash from the community over the project's initial commission. The Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy will hold an open call for proposals later this year and...
What to do Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore: Pool parties, concerts, fireworks and an air show
The bittersweet, unofficial end of summer – otherwise known as Labor Day weekend – has quickly descended upon us. An estimated 137 million Americans plan to travel for the holiday, and nearly 53% will be taking road trips. Around here, that means many will be flocking to the Jersey Shore to enjoy one last weekend by the ocean.
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove
Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
100 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to hot weather
Students at 100 Philadelphia public schools will be dismissed from class three hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the hot weather. The schools affected are ones with insufficient or no air conditioning. All after school activities and sports at these buildings have been canceled. The rest of the...
Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point to return for 50th year next summer
The Clam Bar, a beloved bayside restaurant and magnet for shore travelers in Somers Point, will remain open for its 50th year of operation in 2023 after the owners confirmed a potential sale of the property won't spell the end of the long-running establishment. Opened in 1973 at 910 Bay...
Three people shot near Kensington elementary school playground overnight, police say
Three people were hospitalized after a shooting overnight outside a Kensington elementary school, prompting an investigation into the possible involvement of a school employee, officials said. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Frances E. Willard Elementary School playground, on the 300 block of Jasper Street, CBS3...
Bucks County man allegedly strangled woman in North Wildwood road rage incident
A Jamison man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked a woman and strangled her on the side of the road in North Wildwood earlier this month, police said. On Aug. 20, authorities responded to 13th and New Jersey avenues for a report of an assault that...
