phillyvoice.com

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend

A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants

Say "cheers!" to the end of summer later this month with a week-long holiday inspired by a classic Italian cocktail. Negroni Week, which has been hosted by Imbibe magazine since 2013, takes place Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Thousands of bars and restaurants around the world are participating, including over 30 in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly

Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove

Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
