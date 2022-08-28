Shirley Eileen Transue, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Shirley was born the only daughter of Cecil J. and Jesse R. (Jacobs) Transue on February 11, 1928, in rural Livingston County Missouri. Shirley was brought up on the farm living a simple life. She told stories of selling eggs as a child. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse for her education. Though Shirley never married, she considered herself a homemaker. She enjoyed playing music at all the nursing homes for several years. She was especially fond of the accordion, the guitar, the piano, and the violin. Later in life, she ate at the Golden Corral several times per week. She had her own table and everyone always knew to set a place setting there to ensure she got her favorite spot. She considered the workers there as her family, and they considered her family, too.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO