Main Street Trenton to host “Brew Fest” on September 24th
Main Street Trenton will hold Brew Fest in September. Registration will start at The Space in Downtown Trenton on September 24th at 5 pm with the event running from 5 to 8 pm. Participants can explore Downtown while sampling beers at businesses. The night will end with music by Cheap...
Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Jailbreak Poker Run on September 10th
Motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, and other vehicles are welcome to participate in the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next week. Registration will start September 10th at 9 am on Eighth Street between the courthouse in Trenton and the former Grundy County Jail, which is now the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The ride will begin at 10 am.
Livingston County Library to host songwriting workshop
The Livingston County Library will be hosting a special songwriting workshop followed by a concert with Andy & Judy on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Main Library, 450 Locust Street. Andy & Judy Daigle perform as the folk duo, Andy & Judy. They perform regularly at libraries, coffeehouses, and concert...
Main Street Trenton to host virtual scavenger hunt
Main Street Trenton will host a virtual scavenger hunt this weekend as part of Trenton High School alumni activities. The walking hunt will begin at 903 Main Street and feature historic photos of downtown Trenton. Participants scan QR codes and receive clues to remember the old and discover the new. Eleven historic sites will be featured as part of the hunt.
Black and gold Bulldog paw prints to be offered again in 2022
The Trenton Lions Club is sponsoring a project to paint black and gold Bulldog paw prints at residences and businesses. Donations are also being accepted to have paw prints painted around the schools and sports facilities. An order form is available at this link. There are two ways to submit...
Heritage Days to be held in Jamesport beginning September 23rd
Jamesport’s Heritage Days will be held on September 23rd and 24th. Most of the activities will be at the Spillman Event Center. Activities will be available on both days from 9 to 4 o’clock. They will include a craft show, retail market, kettle corn, and other food, fall décor, antiques, and a flea market on both days.
Tickets for the Art’s Alive performance of “Harvey” go on sale September 1st
Tickets will go on sale September 1st for Art’s Alive-sponsored performances of Harvey by Mary Chase. The play will be performed in the Hoover Theater of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton on September 24th and 25th at 2 p.m. Doors to the theater will open at 1:30 pm on both days.
Great Pershing Balloon Derby kicks off Friday near Brookfield
The 46th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held this weekend. Green Hills Ballooning, Incorporated sponsors the event, which will include activities in and near Brookfield from September 2nd through 5th. The South Main Night Flame will be on the night of September 2nd. September 3rd will include multiple balloon...
Chillicothe and Gallatin FFA chapters among those winning “Sweepstakes” awards at Missouri State Fair
FFA Chapters at Chillicothe and Gallatin are among the “sweepstakes” award winners at the Missouri State Fair. According to the Missouri FFA Association, the Chillicothe FFA Chapter won awards in swine and a category called the Governor’s Best Livestock. Gallatin won a sweepstakes award in the “Field...
Jamesport Community Association to sponsor fish fry
The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to raise funds for the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport and other community projects. Attendees can dine in or drive through at the Spillman Center on September 9th, starting at 4 pm. The menu will include fish, potatoes,...
Director of Marketing and Commodities for Missouri Farm Bureau to speak at meeting of Grundy County Farm Bureau
Missouri Farm Bureau Director of Marketing and Commodities Davin Althoff will speak at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting later this month. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church of Trenton on September 22nd at 6 pm. A meal will be provided by...
Mercer County Health Department to host scarecrow competition
Homes and businesses can enter into the Mercer County Health Department’s Second Annual Scarecrow Competition to “Scare Away COVID and Flu.”. Scarecrows should be done, and registration is due by September 30th. Health department representatives will come by and take pictures of the entries and judge them the first week of October. Prizes will be awarded October 9th.
Security officer for BTC Bank speaks on topic of elder fraud at Trenton Rotary Meeting
Elder fraud was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, Sept. 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Diane Lowrey presided at the meeting, Elizabeth Gibson was the sergeant at arms, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Tom Witten was the program chairman.
Audio: New owner says more businesses are renting space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton
More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago. Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded. Work is being done...
Audio: THS Alumni Association President discusses newsletter and the importance of paying dues
The Trenton High School Alumni Association organizes a newsletter before the Reunion Weekend each year. Association Vice President Doctor John Holcomb says THS Alumni News is sent to alumni who pay their dues each year. There were 356 paid members this year. He notes this year’s newsletter was sent in...
NCMC Board of Trustees finalizes contract for real estate purchase in Trenton
A contract has been finalized regarding real estate action taken by the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees in an executive session last week. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the college purchased 109 East Crowder Road in Trenton from Gordon and Sue Gunter for $50,000. NCMC does not have set plans for the property.
Obituary & Services: Marsha Kay (Smith) Henley
Marsha Kay (Smith) Henley, 74, Mercer, MO passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital. She was born on November 6, 1947, in St. Elmo, Illinois the daughter of Warren Ellsworth and Viola May (Stewart) Alley. Marsha was a graduate of Hobbs High School in Hobbs,...
Obituary & Services: Sharon Jean Fenimore
Sharon Jean Fenimore, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her rural home in Bethany, MO. Sharon was born on March 27, 1944, in Gentry County, Missouri to WM Harry and Catherine (Marrs) Queen. Sharon worked for several years as a dental assistant when she met and married Jack...
Obituary & Services: Shirley Eileen Transue
Shirley Eileen Transue, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Shirley was born the only daughter of Cecil J. and Jesse R. (Jacobs) Transue on February 11, 1928, in rural Livingston County Missouri. Shirley was brought up on the farm living a simple life. She told stories of selling eggs as a child. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse for her education. Though Shirley never married, she considered herself a homemaker. She enjoyed playing music at all the nursing homes for several years. She was especially fond of the accordion, the guitar, the piano, and the violin. Later in life, she ate at the Golden Corral several times per week. She had her own table and everyone always knew to set a place setting there to ensure she got her favorite spot. She considered the workers there as her family, and they considered her family, too.
Obituary & Services: Frances M. Reed
Frances M. Reed, 94, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO retirement community. She was born on December 27, 1927, in Brooklyn, Missouri the daughter of Harvey Virgil and Florence Ireen (Fitzgerald) Ely. On February 14, 1949, she married William E. “Gene” Reed. He...
