MIDDLETOWN — A man died after firefighters pulled him from a burning two-family house on Pine Street early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Jay Woron said. Firefighters arrived at the house about 4:25 a.m. — within three minutes of the 911 call — to find heavy fire on the right side of the first floor, Woron said, with the flames extending to the second floor and attic.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO