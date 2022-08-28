Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary
ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
Register Citizen
Middletown police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in shooting in Traverse Square housing complex
MIDDLETOWN — A 22-year-old local man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Traverse Square housing complex earlier this year has been apprehended, police said Thursday. Nahkyn Durazzo was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm,...
Eyewitness News
Middletown police make arrest in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
New Haven man awaiting trial for Bridgeport murder arrested on new gun charge
BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man, convicted five years ago of spraying bullets into a crowd on a North End street in Bridgeport, killing one man and injuring three other people, was arrested Wednesday after police said they found him with a loaded gun. Raashon “Red Dreads” Jackson, who...
sheltonherald.com
Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death
HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
Police identify man who died in Middletown fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
Register Citizen
CT state police: Merritt Parkway wrong-way driver arrested in Stratford on multiple charges
STRATFORD — A 59-year-old Fairfield man who was driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Thursday, state police said. Troopers with the Connecticut State Police’s Troop I in Bethany and Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls reporting...
Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Meriden driver fled from Mass., CT state police at 110 mph on I-84 after crash
UNION — State police said they arrested a Meriden man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 84 earlier this summer. Ean Nosal, 24, was charged on an arrest warrant with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving-speed over 85 mph, state police said in a statement Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Register Citizen
Man pulled from burning Middletown home dies at the scene of 2-alarm blaze, fire chief confirms
MIDDLETOWN — A man died after firefighters pulled him from a burning two-family house on Pine Street early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Jay Woron said. Firefighters arrived at the house about 4:25 a.m. — within three minutes of the 911 call — to find heavy fire on the right side of the first floor, Woron said, with the flames extending to the second floor and attic.
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
Register Citizen
Teen charged with sticking racist message on Deep River sign board, police say
DEEP RIVER — A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with posting a “vulgar, racist message” on a sign in Deep River earlier this summer, according to state police. The Deep River Resident Trooper charged the teenager with breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race. They were later released into their parent’s custody and are scheduled to appear at Juvenile Court in Middletown on Sept. 14, state police said in a news release.
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Comments / 0