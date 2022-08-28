ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary

ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
ANDOVER, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Haven, CT
sheltonherald.com

Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death

HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who died in Middletown fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Man pulled from burning Middletown home dies at the scene of 2-alarm blaze, fire chief confirms

MIDDLETOWN — A man died after firefighters pulled him from a burning two-family house on Pine Street early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Jay Woron said. Firefighters arrived at the house about 4:25 a.m. — within three minutes of the 911 call — to find heavy fire on the right side of the first floor, Woron said, with the flames extending to the second floor and attic.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun

BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Teen charged with sticking racist message on Deep River sign board, police say

DEEP RIVER — A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with posting a “vulgar, racist message” on a sign in Deep River earlier this summer, according to state police. The Deep River Resident Trooper charged the teenager with breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race. They were later released into their parent’s custody and are scheduled to appear at Juvenile Court in Middletown on Sept. 14, state police said in a news release.
DEEP RIVER, CT

