SouthState Bank branch in downtown Aiken has closed permanently
The SouthState Bank branch at 149 Laurens St. N.W. in downtown Aiken has closed and won’t reopen. The shutdown is part of the financial institution’s plan to reduce the number of its brick-and-mortar locations. In May, SouthState Corporation announced that 30 branches would be closed as a result...
WRDW-TV
Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
swlexledger.com
Lake Murray lands a stop on the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series professional fishing event
Lake Murray, SC 09/01/2022 - Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) announced Thuersday that Lake Murray marks one of the nine stops on the map for the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series. B.A.S.S. has visited Lake Murray nine times for major events since 1991, but its most recent trip to the 50,000-acre Saluda River fishery was in 2011. The series will set up shop on Lake Murray, April 20-23, 2023.
wach.com
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
swlexledger.com
Nephron celebrates arrival of first equipment for Nephron Nitrile line
Cayce, SC 08/31/2922 - Flanked by partners, business leaders and public officials, including Governor Henry McMaster and members of Lexington County Council, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation CEO Lou Kennedy today announced a major milestone for Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Thanks to the hard...
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
swlexledger.com
Deputies investigating shooting near Irmo
Irmo, SC 09/01/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting that took place near Irmo. According to the Department, this happened in the 5800 block of Wescott Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. A...
City of Aiken provides updates on city, will receive more than $168M in plutonium storage settlement
Hundreds of attendees heard from three community leaders on three very different subjects tying to Aiken's economy and growth.
Lawsuit over Aiken County and city of Aiken road maintenance fees dismissed
A lawsuit filed over road maintenance fees collected by the city of Aiken and Aiken County has been dismissed. William Keesley, a circuit court judge in South Carolina's 11th Judicial Circuit, issued orders on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 dismissing the suit filed by Jane Page Thompson and her husband, Mark, on Nov. 2, 2021.
WRDW-TV
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
POLL: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in the CSRA
One thing about the CSRA, we are PASSIONATE about our barbecue.
Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
WRDW-TV
Separate Orangeburg County crashes kill 2 seniors
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died as a result of Orangeburg County vehicle crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. One of the crashes happened just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Shillings Bridge Road between Edisto and Cope. A 2006 Ford Econoline van was...
WXII 12
Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on I-20 in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an accident on I-20 around lunchtime Thursday. Police responded to the scene of a collision between a Kia Sol and pickup-truck in the westbound lane of mile marker 36, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:21 p.m., according to the...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One hires new food service and nutrition director
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Deidre S. Yonce as the district’s new food service and nutrition director. Yonce replaces Sally Nicholson, who retired in August. With more than 20 years of experience in food service, Yonce is a driven, positive and...
WIS-TV
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center’s Public Safety Department were investigating a reported bomb threat. According to officials, a phone call came into a physician’s practice in Lexington Park 2, located at 146 East Hospital Drive in West Columbia.
SCDMV: How the point system works in SC
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
WIS-TV
