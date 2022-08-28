ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
GEORGIA STATE
swlexledger.com

Lake Murray lands a stop on the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series professional fishing event

Lake Murray, SC 09/01/2022 - Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) announced Thuersday that Lake Murray marks one of the nine stops on the map for the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series. B.A.S.S. has visited Lake Murray nine times for major events since 1991, but its most recent trip to the 50,000-acre Saluda River fishery was in 2011. The series will set up shop on Lake Murray, April 20-23, 2023.
HOBBIES
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
swlexledger.com

Nephron celebrates arrival of first equipment for Nephron Nitrile line

Cayce, SC 08/31/2922 - Flanked by partners, business leaders and public officials, including Governor Henry McMaster and members of Lexington County Council, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation CEO Lou Kennedy today announced a major milestone for Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Thanks to the hard...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
GREENWOOD, SC
swlexledger.com

Deputies investigating shooting near Irmo

Irmo, SC 09/01/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting that took place near Irmo. According to the Department, this happened in the 5800 block of Wescott Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. A...
IRMO, SC
WRDW-TV

Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
EDUCATION
WRDW-TV

Separate Orangeburg County crashes kill 2 seniors

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died as a result of Orangeburg County vehicle crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. One of the crashes happened just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Shillings Bridge Road between Edisto and Cope. A 2006 Ford Econoline van was...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center’s Public Safety Department were investigating a reported bomb threat. According to officials, a phone call came into a physician’s practice in Lexington Park 2, located at 146 East Hospital Drive in West Columbia.
LEXINGTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SCDMV: How the point system works in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
TRAFFIC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

