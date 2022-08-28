Lake Murray, SC 09/01/2022 - Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) announced Thuersday that Lake Murray marks one of the nine stops on the map for the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series. B.A.S.S. has visited Lake Murray nine times for major events since 1991, but its most recent trip to the 50,000-acre Saluda River fishery was in 2011. The series will set up shop on Lake Murray, April 20-23, 2023.

