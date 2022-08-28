ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Antony Has Become Erik Ten Hag's Fifth Signing Deal Confirmed

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mi36Y_0hYgmyd200

According to reports, Manchester United's improved bid has been accepted by Ajax to complete the transfer move for the Right-winger Antony.

The 13-time Premier League Champions were not going to walk away from the deal after offering 90 million euros for the Forward and receiving a rejection from the Dutch side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOqxd_0hYgmyd200

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Of course, this denial from the Eredivisie club brought bad consequences for the Brazilian as he was desperate to leave Ajax to join Manchester United.

The number 11 gave an interview to Fabrizio Romano about the current situation with his club not letting him go. To what Antony said he advised the Dutch Champions to prepare for his departure.

The Brazilian International called in advance that he wanted to move to the Premier League for bigger challenges and that now it is not an excuse for Ajax to say they do not have time to replace him.

After finding out about the negative response from Ajax the Right-winger has not reported for training and did not participate in the fixture against Utrecht today.

Manchester United football director John Murtough arrived at Amsterdam to seal the deal for Antony today as the Dutch club sees themselves in the obligation to sell the Winger.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Diario AS , Antony will play for Manchester United. The Eredivisie side had rejected a 90 million euros offer yesterday as they claimed the price tag for Antony was 100 million euros.

The Red Devils in response have came back with a bid that matches the price tag set by Ajax reaching a deal for the Right-winger.

It is believed that Antony will travel to Manchester today or tomorrow for his medicals with the Old Trafford side.

The Brazilian is now Erik Ten Hag's fifth signing of the summer and there is no doubt the Dutchman will use him.

