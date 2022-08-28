ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Riverview Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Saturday

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0hYgmsKg00

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 46-year-old Riverview man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened around 6:25 pm on Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on US-41, approaching West Bloomingdale Avenue, when for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle.

Troopers say the motorcycle entered the median, overturned, and the rider was ejected from the bike.

In the news: Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For A Man Who Stole $6,000 In Sunglasses From Mall

The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Riverview, FL
Crime & Safety
Riverview, FL
Accidents
City
Tampa, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Bloomingdale, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Riverview Man Killed#Florida Highway Patrol#National Headlines#The Free Press
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Arrested for Inappropriate Touching

Gulfport police arrested a Clearwater man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at the Gulfport Public Library on Aug. 23. “Dyashua Street repeatedly reached under a desk and touched a woman between her knees. He was arrested for battery and charged with a felony based on a prior battery conviction,” according to a statement from the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bay News 9

Girl, 15, arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school

TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after Tampa police say she carried a loaded 9mm handgun onto a high school campus, where she may have had the firearm for the entire school day. Police say the incident was reported to Hillsborough High School's Resource Officers yesterday...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Deputies Looking To Identify Retail Theft Suspects

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are asking for help in locating two suspects that stole from a New Port Richey business. According to deputies, On Aug. 18 around 3 p.m., two unknown suspects, shown here, stole merchandise in black trash bags from a business near the intersection of Little Rd. and Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22028699. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say

BRANDON, Fla. — A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.
BRANDON, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
132K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy