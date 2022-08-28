Riverview Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Saturday

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 46-year-old Riverview man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened around 6:25 pm on Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on US-41, approaching West Bloomingdale Avenue, when for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle.

Troopers say the motorcycle entered the median, overturned, and the rider was ejected from the bike.

In the news: Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For A Man Who Stole $6,000 In Sunglasses From Mall

The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement