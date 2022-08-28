ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man was a guard when he had sex with inmates at SC women’s prison, officials say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A North Carolina man who was a guard at a women’s prison in Columbia was fired and arrested for having sexual encounters with inmates , according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Khalim Jovan Battle, who worked at Camille Graham Correctional Institution, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and two counts of misconduct in office , the S.C. Department of Corrections said in a news release.

The charges facing the 31-year-old Gastonia, North Carolina, resident involve sexual encounters with two inmates, according to the release. Gastonia is about 20 miles from Charlotte , and 100 miles north of Columbia .

Battle was arrested Friday , Richland County court records show. He was fired the same day, S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain told The State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3www3U_0hYgm0C300
FILE PHOTO: South Carolina’s Camille Griffin Graham Institute, a women’s prison.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Battle had sexual encounters with two inmates, arrest warrants show. There was probable cause to charge Battle based on victim’s statements, DNA analysis conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division , and the statements of witnesses who were also involved in the incident, according to arrest warrants.

A bond hearing was held Friday and involved Affordable Bail Bonds, court records show. Information about the bond was not available, but Battle is not listed on the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate roster.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 28, judicial records show.

If convicted on the felony sex crime charge, Battle would face a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison on each count, according to South Carolina law. A conviction on the misconduct in office charge could also mean a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each count.

Camille Graham is a women’s-only prison on Broad River Road . It is a medium-security institution that houses 477 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections .

