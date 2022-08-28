Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Drought watch issued for 36 Pennsylvania counties, including entire Lehigh Valley region; DEP asks for water conservation
The extremely dry summer has been enough to trigger a drought watch for much of Pennsylvania, including the entire Lehigh Valley region.
walnutport.com
Biden to talk crime, gun control in Wilkes Barre during Pennsylvania visit
President Joe Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
walnutport.com
Court: Pennsylvania can’t keep guns in trooper ambush case
The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. Source: pennnews.
Comments / 0