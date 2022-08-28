Read full article on original website
Low water levels close Beltzville State Park beach for the season
There won’t be an end-of-summer swim at the Beltzville State Park beach. Officials said low water levels at the park in Carbon County have closed the beach for the 2022 season. The park is still open, and visitors can picnic, fish or hike. Boaters should take note that the...
Somerset Regional Animal Shelter opens doors to six beagles from the Envigo facility in Virginia
The Somerset Regional Animal Shelter today received six beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles from the Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Board reminds seniors to apply for the Senior Tax Property Relief program before the Oct. 31st deadline
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board is sharing the news with senior residents that the deadline for 2021 Senior Tax Freeze program is October 31, 2022, and that the program has been updated with new guidelines and an increase in income for eligibility from New Jersey.
Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say
Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
Hunterdon County Library adds solar powered device charging tool for patrons
Utilizing funding from EBSCO Information Services, in cooperation with LibraryLinkNJ, Hunterdon County’s Route 12 Headquarters Library now features a solar powered device charging canopy as part of its Library WiFi Park, Commissioner Jeff Kuhl announced. Kuhl, the board’s library liaison, said, “In June of 2021, the county’s Main Library...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble Tuesday night in parts of New Jersey, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Morris County observes International Overdose Awareness Day
With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved-ones to overdoses and recovering addicts yesterday joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug related deaths continued to surge around the nation. The annual event, observed worldwide for 21 years to...
Small earthquakes shake N.J. county, agency says
Morris County residents experienced a small earthquake Tuesday evening, USGS officials told NJ Advance Media. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded a less than one mile west of White Meadow Lake, an unincorporated community in Rockaway Township at 5.14 p.m., according to USGS reports.
Deadly N.J. intersection will get safety upgrade, but no pedestrian bridge, state says
The state Department of Transportation will install new sensors and timing systems at three Route 129 intersections in Trenton to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, the agency announced. One of the intersections, Route 129 and Lalor Street, has been the site of numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths since the short...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
hobokengirl.com
A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday
There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington
If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
NBC New York
Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
NJ.com
