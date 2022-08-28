ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say

Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
LEBANON, NJ
